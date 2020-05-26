Arianny Celeste Sizzles In A Red Polka-Dot Bikini Top & Denim Miniskirt

UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste shared a sizzling snap with her 3.3 million Instagram followers in which she reclined on a cozy-looking bed in a sexy ensemble. The photo was taken by photographer Emilynn Rose, who Arianny tagged in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post.

The outfit Arianny wore was from the brand Revolve, and she tagged the brand’s Instagram account in the picture as well. Arianny showcased her ample assets in a retro-inspired red polka-dot bikini top that flaunted a tantalizing amount of cleavage. The bikini top had thin straps that stretched over her shoulders and a tie between her breasts for a flirty look.

She paired the bikini top with a denim high-waisted miniskirt. The waistband of the skirt came to just above her belly button, accentuating her slim waist. The look had a figure-hugging fit all the way down her thighs and then ended with a slightly flared hem. She had her legs elevated and her feet were positioned on the wall beside her, which featured moulding as well as mirrored panels for a luxurious look.

Arianny added several accessories to accentuate her bold ensemble. Her footwear of choice was a pair of pointy-toed silver boots that had a metallic sheen as they caught the light. Despite being indoors, she also added a pair of sunglasses with red frames. Finally, she layered on the jewelry, rocking a pair of hoop earrings, three mixed metal bangles, a watch and more.

Arianny’s brunette locks tumbled down her back in loose waves and she had one forearm resting on the bed while her other hand was running through her silky tresses. The sunglasses covered up her eyes but her beauty look appeared minimal, with what seemed like a subtle nude gloss on her lips.

Her followers loved the smoking-hot snap, and the post received over 9,200 likes within just two hours, including a like from fitness model Katelyn Runck. It also racked up 128 comments in the same time span.

“Wow perfection,” one fan commented.

“This is fire,” another fan remarked, captivated by her sizzling figure.

“Totally obsessed with this,” one follower added.

“God Bless America,” another fan commented, referencing the caption that Arianny paired with the post.

While her most recent snap was taken while she lounged indoors, Arianny has been getting out in nature recently with a bit of a Californian adventure. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she posted a sexy shot taken in the woods of Aptos, California. She wore a one-piece yellow swimsuit with a plunging neckline and crocheted embellishments, paired with several necklaces. She perched on a wooden area in nature while enjoying the sunlight on her skin.