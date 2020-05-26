Yaslen Clemente Sizzles In Tiny White Booty Shorts

Fit bombshell Yaslen Clemente flaunted her curves for her 1.9 million Instagram followers in her latest post, in which she rocked a pink sports bra and figure-hugging white booty shorts. Her ensemble was from the brand CLS Sportswear, and she made sure to tag them in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself.

The sports bra Yaslen wore in the first snap was crafted from a pink fabric with a very subtle pattern. It had a plunging neckline that showed off a tantalizing amount of cleavage, as well as thick straps that stretched over her shoulders, showing off her sculpted arms. The look also flaunted several inches of her flat stomach.

Yaslen paired the top with some white booty shorts that clung to every inch of her sculpted curves. The shorts had a thick waistband that came right to her belly button, accentuating her slim waist and hourglass physique. The shorts seemed barely long enough to cover her ample rear, and exposed her toned thighs and calves,

She kept the rest of the look simple, adding a few layered necklaces and leaving her blond hair down in a straight style. Her beauty look was natural, and she tucked some of her hair behind her ear as she posed for the shot.

Yaslen followed up the sizzling snap with a second shot, in which she wore a white sports bra and peach leggings. She did the splits on a yoga mat outdoors and positioned her body in a way that showed off her incredible rear to perfection. Her blond locks were styled in tousled waves for that snap, and the picture also included details about some of her fitness offerings. Yaslen mentioned her new customized diet and exercise plans in the caption of the post as well, encouraging her fans to check them out.

Whether or not they were interested in her services, her followers loved the sizzling post, and it received over 35,800 likes within just 19 hours. The post also racked up 386 comments from her eager fans within the same time span.

“Unreal,” one fan said, followed by a duo of heart eyes emoji.

“Gorgeous babe! Love those shorts,” another follower added.

“What an inspiration to all women,” one fan commented.

“Absolutely stunning omg you’re a goddess so unbelievable,” another fan said.

Yaslen loves to show off her fit physique, and just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she did just that in a tiny blue string bikini. She posed outside in the skimpy swimwear, flaunting her curves in the smoking-hot shot. The vibrant blue hue looked stunning against her sun-kissed skin, and she took the snap in a gorgeous poolside area.