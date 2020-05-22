Corrie Yee Stuns In A Revealing Nude Bikini & Flowing Skirt: ‘That One Time In Bali’

Corrie Yee returned to her Instagram account on Friday morning to show off a gorgeous throwback snap of herself in Bali. The model flashed her curves in front of a stunning view.

In the sexy snap, Corrie looked drop dead gorgeous wearing a tiny nude bikini. The skimpy top clung tightly to her massive cleavage and exposed her muscular arms and shoulders.

The matching bottoms rested high on her curvy hips and put her long, lean legs on full display. She also added a brown and black flowing skirt around her tiny waist. The garment boasted hip-high slits. She accessorized the style with a yellow flower in her hair.

Corrie posed with her hip pushed to the side and one knee bent. she had one hand placed behind her while the other softly touched her hair. She looked away from the camera with a flirty smirk on her face. In the background of the shot tons of green foliage and a sunlit sky could be seen.

Corrie wore her dark hair in a deep side part. She styled the long strands in voluminous waves that fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulders.

She also rocked a bombshell makeup look. The application seemed consist of mascara-covered lashes and thick black eyeliner, as well as smoky eye shadow and defined brows.

She looked to give her face a warm glow using pink blush on her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter on her nose, chin, forehead, and under eyes. She appeared to complete her face with dark pink lipstick.

Many of Corrie’s 953,000-plus followers wasted no time showing their appreciation for the post. The photo garnered more than 6,700 likes with in the first two hours after it was posted to her account. Fans also hit up the comments section to leave over 180 messages during that time.

“Such a beautiful caption and looking stunning beautiful lady,” one follower wrote.

“You look so beautiful Corrie,” another stated.

“Beautiful Lovely and elegant princess,” a third comment read.

“Breathtaking beauty just gorgeous,” a fourth person declared.

The model has proven that she’s not shy about showing some skin in her revealing online snaps. She’s often seen sporting sexy lingerie, racy bathing suits, and tight dresses for her photos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Corrie recently piqued the attention of her followers when she wore a white and tan lingerie set that hugged all of her curves. To date, that post has reeled in more than 14,000 likes and over 340 comments.