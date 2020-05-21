Spanish Fitness Model Neiva Mara Shoots Alluring Low-Angle Photo And Promotes New Instagram Account

At 5-feet-4-inches tall — according to Greatest Physiques — Spanish fitness model Neiva Mara isn’t terribly tall. However — in a recent Instagram photo — she used the power of camera positioning to her advantage.

The camera appeared to be on the floor as Neiva stood proudly, looking down in a way that could make even the tallest fan feel diminished. The position also gave viewers a unique glimpse of Neiva and her outfit, which featured a black skirt and top.

This was an upskirt photo, and Neiva appeared to not be wearing any panties. However, the lack of lightning in certain areas meant that nothing too explicit was shown. However, this was still a photo that had plenty going on.

Neiva’s top wasn’t completely visible — due to the photo’s angle. However, fans could see gold chains linked the two pieces together. These extended quite far — nearly one foot, based on appearances. Neiva had the chains partially wrapped around her fingers. Pink nail polish was visible on some of her fingernails.

The undersides of her breasts were also very prominent, and the upper-portion of her stomach was visible. Her curvy butt wasn’t visible, but fans surely knew they wouldn’t have to go far to see that asset. This photo gave Neiva’s fans a chance to see her from an angle that wasn’t typical of her.

Her light-brown hair could be seen flowing against her left shoulder. It appeared somewhat tussled but not uncared-for. Her lips were slightly parted, showing some of her upper teeth in an intriguing half-smile. The background was bare, only showing some white walls and ceiling. This gave fans the chance to fully focus on Neiva and her beauty.

“Hottie,” one fan succinctly commented, with fire emoji.

“you are very good i love you,” another remarked.

“Wow [two heart-eye emoji] love you babe,” said another, very forward in their admiration.

Another model — Jenna Shea — commented with a fire emoji.

Neiva used this post as an opportunity to promote her new account, @neivaone. In the caption, she indicated that particular account would have posts fans aren’t expecting. While @neivaone has yet to be verified, it’s already received more than 193,000 followers. There are currently seven photos on the account — all featuring Neiva. The first was posted on May 15.

This photo — posted on her @neivamara account — has received more than 97,000 likes so far. It has also received close to 2,000 comments. This account has 5.4 million followers. Neiva has another verified account — @soyneiva. This account has 7.7 million followers.