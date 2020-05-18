Ashley Alexiss Flaunts Hourglass Curves In Star-Patterned Bikini

Ashley Alexiss was back in a bikini on Instagram, and her 2.1 million fans are not mad about it. The model took to her social media page over the weekend to share a short video clip that showed her in an American flag-inspired bikini that highlighted her curves to perfection.

The boomerang style video showed the model posed in front of a floor-length mirror in what looked like her home. Ashley did not use a geotag to indicate her precise location, but behind her was a set of white blinds that covered up a window as well as a studio light to provide the perfect lighting. The plus-sized model chose to show her patriotic side with the flag-inspired bikini.

The model opted for a set from her own swimwear collection, which is aimed at curvy girls. The piece came complete with a triangle style top that appeared to secure around her neck with red strings while her arms were left uncovered. The suit’s low-plunging neckline left ample cleavage in full view, and the small amount of fabric was hardly enough to contain her chest. Its cups boasted a deep navy color with white stars that resembled an American flag.

Her bottoms were just as hot and perfectly hugged her hourglass figure. They were constructed of white fabric, which rested directly above her navel but still exposed a teasing glimpse of her abs. Also of note was the garment’s high sides, which left her thick legs in view of the camera. The clothing was tied with knots on her upper legs, and the strings fell on her thick thighs.

Ashley went simple and opted not to add any further accessories to her barely there look. She wore her long, highlighted locks with a few loose curls, and her mane fell over her chest and sides. She went all out with glam, adding a gorgeous application of makeup that made her features pop. The model plugged her website’s Memorial Day weekend sale in the caption.

The photo has been showered with praise so far with over 26,000 likes and well over 200 comments — most of which were fans who raved over her spectacular figure.

“Wow I’m sure you look good in everything you wear,” one follower gushed alongside a few red hearts.

“I got that top! Love it! I paired it with the poppy scrunch bottoms!” another Instagrammer commented.

“Rocking the gorgeous bod! You look so good babe,” one more fan added.