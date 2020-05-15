Jessica Weaver Shows Washboard Abs And Underboob In New Instagram Video

Instagram model, relationship guru and fitness fanatic Jessica Weaver has garnered a huge following thanks to her steamy pics and videos. On May 15, she thrilled her more than 9 million followers on Instagram with a video post spotlighting her washboard abs and tight frame, while adding a heavy dose of underboob for a bit of extra sizzle.

Although her face is never visible in the short clip, it’s difficult not to admire the 32-year-old on the merits of her sculpted body alone. And in the accompanying caption, Weaver wrote at length about her firm belief that people who make health a priority in their lives and engage in clean living are sexy.

Clearly, the proof is in the proverbial pudding with Weaver.

In the video, Weaver was wearing a tight gray top that struggled to contain her large and perky assets; a small tattoo was visible just below her left breast. Meanwhile, she held her toned arms to the side as she swayed slightly in front of the camera.

Just below her chest, Weaver left her mid-section completely exposed. Her impressive ab muscles were in full view as a result — they were so prominent in the shot that one could practically trace their form and structure above her slightly sun-kissed skin. Meanwhile, her navel was adorned with a jeweled piercing.

Weaver completed the look with a skimpy pair of gray short shorts to match her top. The shorts were held up by a draw string and folded over at the top to reveal more of her midriff. Just to the left side of her navel, a portion of Weaver’s heart tattoo peaked out above her shorts. Finally, the tops of her sultry thighs were just visible above the bottom of the frame.

Weaver’s latest Instagram offering has inspired her fanbase, racking up 40,000 views in just under an hour after hitting the web. Meanwhile, more than 600 comments were left on the post.

“Can’t take my eyes off you,” wrote a fellow Instagram model.

“You are sexy and that has to be healthy for anybody,” commented an admirer.

“I’d recommend not jumping up and down if you prefer not to show any more than now,” wrote another fan, referring to Weaver’s tiny top and underboob combo.

