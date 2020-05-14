Bruna Rangel Lima Wears White Crop Top In Latest TikTok Video

Donning a white crop top and comfortable pants, Bruna Rangel Lima wowed her 4 million followers with her recent TikTok video that she uploaded to Instagram. As a part of the drop challenge, her fans were quick to respond.

Normally poised in her images, the TikTok video showed a different side to the Instagram celebrity as she asked, “How’s your day going?”

The video shows Bruna dancing along to “Conkarah” featuring Shaggy and is a part of the drop challenge that sees people dancing along to the song as they drop their sunglasses over their eyes during the clip.

Standing in a doorway wearing a tightly-fitted crop top and red sweat pants with white piping, Bruna struts towards the camera as soon as the music starts. Behind the model, an open door shows a bathroom with a large mirror.

Bruna’s hair is straightened and it falls over her shoulders as she moves. The Instagram celebrity looks fresh-faced with little make-up on. On her fingernails, a pale blue polish can be seen. She completes her look with a single bracelet on one wrist and a couple of rings on her fingers.

As soon as the song mentions the word “drop,” Bruna nods her head and her dark glasses, perched carefully on top of her golden locks, then drop down seamlessly to cover her eyes. She continues to gyrate along to the song, getting more emotive as she does so. Finally, she smiles at the camera before the video ends.

As soon as Bruna posted the image, her followers were quick to respond. Within two hours, the image had garnered more than 48,000 likes and plenty of comments from her legions of fans.

“I can’t lol,” fellow model Kindley Myers wrote.

“Me either lmao,” Bruna responded.

“Hahah love this,” a follower wrote in the comments section.

“You are so hot,” a fan said.

“So cool,” another person wrote, also using the muscly arm and sunglasses emoji for further emphasis.

In fact, many of her followers used emoji in order to convey how they felt about the image. The most popular appeared to be the heart, heart-eyed, and fire emoji, with her followers sometimes posting rows and rows of emoji in order to visually represent their thoughts.

Bruna had only recently managed to cross the 4 million threshold when it came to Instagram followers. Many of her fans commented on the milestone in a recent post that saw the model posing poolside in a skimpy bikini.