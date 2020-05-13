Madison Woolley Stuns In A White Eyelet Two-Piece Set At The Beach

Madison Woolley took to her Instagram page to share two photos of herself enjoying her time at the beach. In today’s post, the Australian model sported a dainty eyelet two-piece set from an online fashion retailer called Boohoo.

Madison was snapped at a beach in Sydney. The pictures appeared to have been taken around late afternoon when the sun wasn’t so high. In the first photo, she sat on a big rock, leaning backward and using her right hand as support. She looked to the side, staring at a distance. She used her left hand to shade her eyes from the glaring light caused by the sunset. Her legs were bent, which lifted her skirt and exposed more skin.

The second snap showed the babe in the same pose, only that she was smiling brightly. The stunning view of the ocean coming up to shore and the coastline made up her background.

The 21-year-old rocked a white sleeveless eyelet crop top, seemingly made of linen material. The fabric was not so thick that it showed a hint of her feminine curves from underneath the garment. The base had a scalloped design, which added a nice touch to the piece. In the pic, the top seemed a bit loose on the babe, but it could also be from her angle. She wore a matching skirt. From her pose, it was hard to tell whether the skirt was high-waisted. The length of the bottoms seemed long, reaching below her knees.

Madison enhanced her looks with a full face of makeup. The application included a high-coverage foundation, darkened eyebrows, eyeshadow, and several coats of mascara. She also applied blush and nude lipstick. As for her accessories, she opted for silver-colored hoop earrings, tiny stud earrings, and a bracelet. She tied her platinum blond hair up in a bun.

In the caption, Madison wrote about the time of day, adding a butterfly emoji. She also tagged Boohoo in the post and gave out a discount code for her fans to use.

In less than a day of being published, the share gained more than 7,600 likes and upward of 90 comments. A lot of her online admirers flocked to the comments section, taking the opportunity to write some adoring messages to the model, telling her how beautiful she looked. Some others didn’t have a lot to say and opted to chime in using a string of emoji.

“Real life angel,” a fellow influencer commented.

“This picture is stunning,” another admirer gushed.

“Stunning photography you have here,” wrote a third social media user.