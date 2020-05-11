Leah Remini Posts Loving Tribute To Her TV Father Jerry Stiller: ‘Stiller & Meara Are Back Together’

The 'King of Queens' star posts a poignant tribute to her beloved co-star following his death.

Leah Remini is paying tribute to her beloved friend and King of Queens co-star, Jerry Stiller, on social media.

The actress, who played Stiller’s daughter for nine seasons on the CBS television sitcom, posted a slideshow of photos of the comedy legend to Instagram following his death at age 92 of natural causes.

Remini shared photos from the King of Queens set — where Stiller played her character’s father, Arthur Spooner from 1998 to 2007– as well as photos with Stiller’s late wife and comedy partner, Anne Meara, and a backstage party marking the CBS sitcom’s 100th episode.

In the caption to the post, Remini wrote that she was “lucky” to play Stiller’s daughter for nine seasons on the King of Queens but even “luckier” to know him as a person. She also recalled the off-camera father-daughter talks she had with Stiller and the kindness that he had always shown to her and her family.

A heartbroken Remini wrote that her only comfort is that the great Stiller and Meara comedy duo is now “back together.” Stiller famously started his career with his future wife of 62 years in the 1950s, and they were famous for their Ed Sullivan Show appearances and comedic radio commercials. Meara died in 2015.

King of Queens fans reacted to Remini’s poignant tribute to her beloved co-star and friend in the comments section of her post.

“I immediately thought of you,” one fan wrote to Remini. “We loved The King of Queens. I’m so sorry for the loss. True legend.”

“I loved watching you two act together with amazing connection and comedic timing,” another wrote.

“Loved loved loved Jerry Stiller,” a third fan added. “Talented and funny as hell. Arthur stole every scene.”

“Just lovely Leah,” another fan wrote. “I loved Arthur on KoQ you all had a special chemistry that made the show great. My condolences.”

Remini’s King of Queens co-star Kevin James also paid tribute to Stiller on Instagram as he recalled his long friendship with the comedy legend in a post on his own Instagram page.

In addition to playing Remini’s father on The King of Queens, Stiller played Frank Costanza, the father of Jason Alexander’s character George Costanza on Seinfeld. Alexander also paid tribute to Stiller on Twitter, describing his beloved friend as “perhaps the kindest man” he had ever worked with.

The Seinfeld star added that he grew up watching Stiller’s comedy act and that when he got to work with him they laughed every day they were together. Alexander described his late co-star as a “great actor and a lovely friend.”