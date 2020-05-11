Sofia Jamora Flaunts Bod In Ripped Jeans On Instagram

Sofia Jamora shared a new three-part photo series with her Instagram followers earlier today and flaunted her figure in a pair of ripped jeans. She struck several poses in the snaps and showed off different angles of her look.

In the first shot, the model struck a pose with her body angled towards the camera. She stood with her knees apart and leaned forward with her hands on her thighs. She tilted her head up and smiled with her lips closed.

Her ensemble included a white cropped tank top with a front-tie accent and a pair of jeans.

Moreover, Sofia’s hair was down in a heavy side part with her blond highlights contrasting against her dark roots. Her makeup application appeared to include dark, long lashes, bright pink blush, and matching glossy lipstick.

Behind her was a low white wall with windows and wooden roof with sunlights. There was a lot of natural light flooding the space and it left her skin looking flawless.

In the second image, she flaunted her booty and gave fans a better look at her pants. She placed her hand on the wall in front of herself and stood with her back facing the camera.

The image was cropped from her upper arms down so her figure was the main focus of the image. Moreover, the large rip on the bottom left side of her derrière was prominent. Her black belt was also visible and it cinched her pants very high on her waist.

The final photo was of her look from her midriff down to her feet, as Sofia revealed that she was rocking a pair of light pink Nike sneakers. She propped out her left foot and tugged at her jeans.

The update has garnered over 96,500 likes in the first four hours since it went live, and her supporters flooded the comments section with their rave reviews.

“Always, you’re shining!!” exclaimed a devotee.

“This is everything,” declared a second admirer.

“Living for this,” gushed a third social media user.

In addition, the model stopped by with a comment on her own post.

“Go dog moms!” she wrote, and her comment received over 70 likes.

Sofia recently shared another eye-catching update to her Instagram page, that time a photo series of herself enjoying Santorini. And in many of the shots, she posed in a bright blue bikini as she enjoyed the waters in front of a hill with red rock formations. In the first image, she stood facing the camera and her skin glistened in the light. Her tiny top left her cleavage on show along with her flat abs.