Chip Gaines Brightens Instagram With New Photo Of Toddler Son Crew And His Four-Legged Friend

Chip Gaines shared a new photo of his toddler son Crew and his four-legged friend to Instagram, brightening Instagram with the sweet image. The home improvement specialist posted the pic to show the bond his children have with all their farm animals at the home he, wife Joanna, and their family share in Waco, Texas.

Two-year-old Crew is seen with one of the family’s horses. The majestic animal is seen putting his head down towards the toddler for him to pet his muzzle. Crew appears to instinctively know how to handle the animal and the horse appears pleased to be on the receiving end of Crew’s affection.

The little boy is a stunning mix of the facial characteristics of both his lovely mother, Joanna, and his handsome father Chip. Crew’s blond hair is tousled and he is wearing a yellow raincoat. That is paired with a striped shirt and gray track pants with a white stripe on their side. Crew is also wearing protective footwear, yellow rain boots, to keep his feet from getting muddy in the pens.

Fans of the family loved the photo of the youngest member of the Gaines clan and how he appears to have already seamlessly understood the family’s love for animals and the outdoors. Many followers commented on how much Crew resembles his father, while other fans believe he looks more like Drake when he was a toddler.

“This sweet baby boy brings such JOY to all!” remarked one follower of the clan.

“Crew you are the most wonderful little guy ever!” said a second fan.

“Baby horse whisperer,” stated a third Instagram user.

“Just the sweetest! Looks like they speak each other’s language,” remarked a fourth fan.

The couple, who starred in the smash HGTV television series Fixer Upper for five seasons, live in a 1700 square foot Victorian style home which sits on 40 acres of land which the family uses for farming and the maintenance of their many animals including goats, cows, and chickens reported Country Living.

Along with the daily outdoor chores, Chip and Joanna perform alongside their four older children Drake, Ella, Emmie, and Duke, the couple also owns and operates many other businesses. These include the magazine Magnolia Journal, home-decor lines under the Magnolia Home umbrella, Target collaborations, storefronts and restaurants at The Silos, the Magnolia Table cookbooks, Magnolia Realty, and the soon-to-be-launched Magnolia Network, a joint venture with the Discovery network.