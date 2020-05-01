Watch Kelly Clarkson Break Down In Tears Talking To Thomas Rhett And Lauren Akins

Kelly wiped away tears as she spoke to the couple on her talk show.

Kelly Clarkson got pretty emotional during a candid moment on her talk show this week as she spoke to country star Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren Akins about their heartwarming adoption story. The Voice coach couldn’t help but tear up as the twosome opened up about what led them to adopt their 4-year-old daughter Willa from Uganda.

The trio chatted via video call for The Kelly Clarkson Show on April 30 due to the continuing social-distancing rules put into place to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“We’d talked about it off and on, but it wasn’t something that we had sat down and had, like, a full-on adoption conversation,” Lauren explained, per E! News, of how the adoption came to be during their remote chat as Kelly spoke to the couple from her cabin in Montana.

Lauren revealed that she had headed to Uganda as part of a charity mission back in 2016, which is when she met Willa. She then FaceTimed her country music star husband back home and told him that she’d met a little girl who needed a “forever home.”

Lauren said that she felt it was “electric” the first time she touched her daughter, adding that she was “so moved” during her first meeting with Willa.

“I was like, ‘Oh my word. This little girl has just taken my heart.’ I was like, ‘Honey, we’ve gotta find her her forever home. Like, I know that’s why I’m here is to get this girl to her home.'”

Hearing the sweet story then got a little bit too much for the mom of two. Kelly became visibly emotional during the video chat, shortly after she also broke down in tears during an emotional moment with one of her team’s contestants on The Voice last month.

“Oh my God. Okay. You totally Oprah’ed me just now,” Kelly told the couple, joking that she did her own makeup for the at-home show and it wasn’t waterproof to accommodate any crying.

The “I Dare You” singer then wiped away her tears as she explained that she found the adoption story particularly touching because she too is a mom.

Kelly and her husband Brandon Blackstock are parents to 5-year-old daughter River Rose and 4-year-old son Remington, while Kelly is also stepmom to Brandon’s two children from his previous marriage, 17-year-old Savannah and 14-year-old Seth.

“It’s so beautiful because I know that feeling. As a mama, you touch them and you hug them. It doesn’t matter if it’s yours or not,” Kelly said.

“We’re a blended family. You’re like, this is my purpose. It’s such a powerful thing,” she added.

In addition to Willa, Thomas and Lauren have since welcomed two biological children into the world. They’re also parents to 2-year-old daughter Ada and 2-month-old daughter Lennon.