Dolly Castro Planks In Sexy Pink Bra & Spandex

Dolly Castro took to Instagram earlier today to flaunt her strength and enviable figure. The model gave her 6.2 million fans a lot to talk about while clad in a sizzling workout set.

The hot new photo captured Dolly exercising at home in Orange County, California. She appeared to be in a garage, with weights and a stark white wall surrounding her. Dolly leaned over a weighted ball and showed off her stamina as she posed in a plank position while she looked off into the distance with an alluring stare.

In her caption, she promoted 1st Phorm’s glutamine and urged fans to give it a try. The Nicaraguan model sported a two-piece set that showcased her gym-honed figure.

She was rocking an itty bitty bra that barely covered her up, making for an NSFW display that was hard to ignore. The top of the garment plunged deep down her chest while showing off a tantalizing amount of cleavage. Meanwhile, the tight straps wrapped around her back and drew the eye to her toned arms. The bottom of the garment rested on her ribs and appeared to push her chest up even further.

Dolly rocked a pair of tight black spandex shorts on her lower half. The straight waistband sat high on her hips, accentuating her fit tummy and tiny waist. The rest of the piece clung to her figure while its short cut allowed for her toned legs and pert derriere to be viewed. The model added a pair of black Nike sneakers to her look, which also boasted chic gold laces. She kept her other accessories to a minimum and rocked an Apple Watch on her wrist, as well as a pair of diamond earrings.

Her voluminous brunette locks spilled over one shoulder, and she wore her part off to the side. Dolly’s look was completed with a full application of glam, which included plenty of mascara, eyeliner, blush, and lipstick. She contoured her cheeks with a dark pink blush and added an element of shimmer with a dusting of highlighter.

Fans had plenty of love for Dolly’s most recent Instagram share, as indicated by the amount of traffic that the post has received. Its already earned 14,000 double-taps while fans have flooded the comments section with over 230 compliments.

“Thanks for the motivation, babe. Every time I see ur post I keep on pushing,” one fan commented.

“This exercise looks painful, but you look hot,” a second social media user added.

“Thank you for your daily motivation! This is when we seriously need it most!” a third follower wrote, adding several flame emoji.