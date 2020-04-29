Nicaraguan Fitness Model Dolly Castro Flaunts Hourglass Figure In Skintight Jumpsuit

Dolly Castro showed off her spectacular figure to her 6.2 million Instagram followers on Tuesday, April 28, when she took to the popular social media platform to upload a snapshot of herself clad in a skintight jumpsuit that clung to her famous curves.

The photo captured the Nicaraguan fitness model striking a powerful pose in front of a white wall. She was in a three-quarter stance with her lower body turned to the right, which highlighted her curvy booty. Meanwhile, Castro took her right hand behind her head. She lifted her chin as she shot a killer shot at the camera, in a proud posture. She propped one leg forward, creating enough space to outline the musculature of her toned quads.

Castro rocked an all-black jumpsuit with long sleeves. The one-piece was made of a thin, stretchy fabric that hugged her body, showcasing her signature hourglass figure. The suit had a high neckline that gave the outfit a classic, yet sexy, fit. She didn’t say where her jumpsuit was from.

Around her torso, Castro sported a thick gold chain with details in black leather that accentuated her slim waist. The belt included three layers that attached on the right, with one long chain hanging down onto her hip.

Castro wore her brunette hair in a middle part and styled down in large, loose waves.

In under a day, the photo attracted more than 32,500 likes and upwards of 525 comments, proving to be popular with her fans. Instagram users took to the comments section to praise Castro’s beauty and to compliment her fashion style.

“Love this style mama,” one user wrote, trailing the words with a heart-eyes emoji, a fire and an OK hand sign.

“Killing it in the black and gold,” replied another fan, including a single pink heart with sparkles emoji at the end of the comment.

“Your outfit!” a third one chimed in, topping the reply with a smiling emoji with three hearts.

“That bod of yours though,” another one added, following the message with a heart-eyes emoji, a flexed bicep and a fire.

Castro recently took to her Instagram feed to share another sweltering snapshot, as The Inquisitr has previously written. In the previous post, she was featured in the gym at her home with a wooden box board and a weight bench behind her. Castro held a bar with weights on both sides at her back as she did squats. She had on a simple black bra with a wide neckline, thin straps and a thick band ran across the bra’s bottom.