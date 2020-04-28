Alyssa Milano Changes Course On Joe Biden’s Sexual Assault Accuser, Says She Deserves ‘Space To Be Heard’

Alyssa Milano appears to have changed course on the sexual assault allegation against Joe Biden that she once described as a “smear campaign,” now saying that accuser Tara Reade deserves to have her story heard.

Milano, who has become a vocal supporter of the former vice president, originally defended him and claimed in a tweet that the sexual assault allegation against him was an attempted smear. But after a report this week offered new corroboration for the claim, Milano took to Twitter to say that Reade deserves to have her story told.

“I’m aware of the new developments in Tara Reade’s accusation against Joe Biden. I want Tara, like every other survivor, to have the space to be heard and seen without being used as fodder,” Milano tweeted. “I hear and see you, Tara.”

A series of new reports this week appeared to offer corroborating evidence of the claim Reade made after she had worked in Biden’s office in the U.S. Senate in the early 1990s. Reade stopped working for Biden in 1993, and claimed earlier this year that he had sexually assaulted her. This week, a report from The Intercept uncovered a phone call that a woman Reade identified as her mother called Larry King to discuss the allegation back in 1993, days after Tara’s reported departure from the office. In the call, the woman refers to unspecified problems that her daughter had while working in the office, though did not mention sexual assault.

As The Inquisitr reported, two more women had come forward to corroborate that Reade told them about her allegations against Biden in the mid 1990s.

The Biden campaign has denied the sexual assault claims, saying that Reade deserves to be heard and calling on journalists to thoroughly investigate her claims.

Milano’s change of tune came after Reade called her out directly, telling Fox News that the actress had a very different stance when it came to sexual misconduct allegations against then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

“I think we need to compare how she responded to Brett Kavanaugh… quite different than the talking points she [used] regarding Joe Biden,” Reade said when asked about Milano’s public statements casting doubt on her claim against Biden. “She never reached out to me. I don’t really want to amplify her voice because I feel like she hijacked my narrative for a while and framed it about herself… she knows nothing about it.”