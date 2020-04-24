Jessie James Decker Flaunts Her Fit Physique In Workout Gear

Country crooner Jessie James Decker showed off her fit physique in her latest Instagram update, thrilling her 3.2 million Instagram followers. Jessie didn’t include a geotag on her post that specified where the shot was taken, but she appeared to be on a wide stretch of sidewalk that was bordered by lush green grass and a row of dense trees.

Jessie turned so that her back was facing the camera, and flaunted her fit body from behind. She rocked a pair of high-waisted black leggings with the brand in white type along the top of one butt cheek, and diagonal stripe detailing along the calves.

She paired the bottoms with what appeared to be a matching top, a black sports bra that featured a criss-cross back and the same details that were visible on the calves of her leggings. The photo was captured when Jessie was stretching, with one arm raised high above her head and the other crossed over to grip her forearm. Her toned back muscles and sculpted arms were visible in the shot, as was her slim waist.

She paired the black ensemble with some running shoes that appeared to be pale pink with a leopard print, adding a bold style statement to her workout look.

Jessie’s long locks were pulled back in a stylish braid, and though fans weren’t able to see the front of the sports bra to check out how much of her cleavage was on display, there was still plenty to love. As she explained in the caption, she opted to share the photo in honor of the launch of her Kittenish brand’s activewear line. She gave her followers a quick workout in the caption of the post as well, encouraging them to work on their fitness a bit.

Jessie’s followers couldn’t get enough of her fit body, and the post racked up over 66,300 likes within just one day. The post also received 511 comments from her fans.

“Is this your daily routine? I’m down!” one fan said, eager to try anything that helped to sculpt the body Jessie showed off in the shot.

“This outfit is super cute,” another follower commented.

“Body goals right here,” one fan added, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“I love everything about this. Love how @kittenish fits. I’m sooooo excited about this!” one of her followers, and a fan of her brand, said.

Jessie often showcases pieces from her brand on her own incredible physique, as her Instagram page demonstrates. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she shared two stunning looks from Kittenish’s new line. She started things off with a sexy jumpsuit that hugged her curves and showcased her enviable legs, and finished with an animal-print dress that clung to her petite frame.