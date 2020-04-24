‘Euphoria’ Star Sydney Sweeney Sizzles In A Black Bikini: ‘Look At These Trees’

Sydney was lounging on a deck near a pool.

Sydney Sweeney didn’t need to rock a colorful, eye-catching bikini to impress her fans on Earth Day. On Wednesday, the 22-year-old Euphoria star took to Instagram to show off the basic black two-piece that she rocked during an afternoon sunbathing session. In the caption of her post, she seemingly referenced the annual, environment-oriented event that the world was celebrating on that same day. However, her plea for her 1.3 million followers to “look at these trees” went mostly ignored.

Sydney’s bikini top had an athletic design. The garment resembled a sports bra with its thick shoulder straps and square scoop neck. However, the actress’ pose gave the plain top a touch of sex appeal. Sydney was lying on her right side with her torso slightly tilted forward. This put her famously voluptuous cleavage on full display.

Sydney’s matching bottoms were black. They featured a classic ’80s-style design with a high cut that accentuated her long legs and exposed her curvy hips. She was posing with her left knee slightly bent, which highlighted the curve of her pert posterior. Her left leg was positioned in front of her right leg, which was stretched out on the striped lounger cushion she was lying on.

Sydney had her head propped up on her right hand, and her left hand was resting on the pad in front of her so that her arm covered up most of her midriff. However, a hint of her toned stomach was visible.

Sydney was also rocking a pair of stylish sunglasses with white frames. She had her blond hair pulled back, and she appeared to be wearing little or no makeup. She was giving the camera a teasing, close-lipped smile.

The actress’ photo was taken on a deck near the edge of a pool. She was lying in the sunlight, but the area behind her was shaded by a number of large trees.

As of this writing, Sydney’s stunning snap has been liked over 280,000 times. In response to her caption about the majestic trees behind her, many of her followers confessed that they were finding it difficult to keep their gaze focused on the greenery.

“Oh sorry the what? I was looking at you,” read one response to her post.

“How do u expect me to focus on trees when u look like that queen,” another admirer wrote.

“There are trees in this picture?” quipped a third fan.

“Girl now you know damn well where we’re looking,” fourth commenter remarked.

Sydney’s fans don’t just love seeing her model swimwear. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, her Instagram followers also went wild over snapshots of the Sharp Objects star modeling black lingerie from Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty lingerie line.