Sarah Houchens Flaunts Her Incredible Bikini Body On The Beach In Sizzling New Instagram Update

Sarah Houchens gave her 803,000 Instagram followers a treat today when she shared a steamy set of throwback photos that sent temperatures soaring on her page

The Monday morning update included a total of four photos from a 2018 shoot that the model did with PlayboyMagazine. The D.C.-native traveled cross country to Laguna Beach, California for the photoshoot, which provided several breathtaking backgrounds to the images. A view of the ocean, endless sand, and cloudless blue sky were all featured in the sizzling snaps, but it was Sarah herself that truly captivated her audience by showing off her incredible bikini body in a number of swimwear looks.

In the first throwback photo, Sarah was captured posing with her back to the camera in front of a pile of large rocks. She turned her head over her shoulder, staring back at the lens with a sultry gaze as the beach breeze gently blew threw her hair. She rocked a strapless yellow bikini top that fell low on her chest while flaunting her booty in a pair of g-string bikini bottoms. She tugged its waistband high up on her hips in a teasing manner, drawing attention to her flat midsection and trim waist.

Sarah sported the same bikini look in the second and third photos of the upload, which included a sheer top made of diamonds that shimmered underneath the golden sun. She wore it once in a normal fashion and then twisted it around so its see-through cups fell over her toned back. A cheeky pair of black bikini bottoms completed the racy look, giving her audience another look at her pert derriere and sculpted legs.

The model’s final look in the skin-baring upload was a white one-piece swimsuit that popped against her gorgeous, allover tan. The piece exposed an eyeful of cleavage thanks to its low, scoop neckline which was further accentuated by a trial of three buttons that fell just underneath Sarah’s chest. It also had a daringly high-cut style that flashed her bombshell curves in their entirety.

It wasn’t long before fans of the fitness guru began showering the racy new addition to her Instagram feed with love. It has accrued more than 6,500 likes after three hours of going live, as well as dozens of compliments.

“You look amazingly beautiful,” one person wrote.

Another fan called Sarah a “bronzed goddess.”

“Love these photos,” a third follower remarked.

“Absolutely unreal, so perfect it doesn’t make sense,” quipped a fourth admirer.

Sarah recently took to her Instagram page to give her followers a more recent look at her impressive physique. A photo uploaded to her page last week captured her looking smoking hot in an itty-bitty, neon pink two-piece. That look was a hit as well, earning over 12,000 likes and 280 comments to date.