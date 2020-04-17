Colombian Fitness Model Anllela Sagra Flaunts Booty In Green Thong, ‘Thought ‘Bout Tanning But Nah’

Colombian fitness model Anllela Sagra has wowed her 11.6 million Instagram followers with her latest pictures. In the images, she shows off her pert derriere while wearing a tiny green thong and laments about whether or not to tan up for the shots.

“Thought bout tanning but nah,” she captioned the second image.

The first image posted shows Anllela standing in front of a full-length mirror. Facing the mirror, the model wore an oversized green tie-dyed sweatshirt that covered her upper body. Holding the shirt up, plenty of Anllela’s midriff and toned back was on display. Wearing a pale green thong that matched the color tones in her sweatshirt, attention was instantly drawn downwards to the model’s rounded booty as she smiled in the mirror.

In the first image, Anllela’s hair is wet, as though she had just finished showering. The second shot, which she published to Instagram a few hours later, shows her hair now dried but not styled.

In the most recent snap, Anllela is kneeling on the carpeted ground, resting back onto the floor as she supports herself with her hands. Her feet are covered in thick white socks as she leans away from the camera, placing her derriere in a prominent position.

Behind the fitness model, an exercise mat resting on a chair is seen, reminding her followers of her claim to fame. A huge pale shutter is pulled down over the window but dappled light is still seen shining through as well as the outline of trees outside.

In both images, Anllela is wearing minimal makeup which allows her natural beauty to shine through. Neither does she wear much jewelry, only displaying gold hoops in her ears.

Her fans instantly started responding to the images and both racked up more than 100,000 likes in the few hours since they were published.

“You are one [extraordinarily] hot woman. Love everything about your style,” one follower wrote in the comments section of the first image, also using the fire emoji in order to further emphasize what they were saying.

“No you are perfect the way you [are] plz stay you cause you are loved just how you are,” another wrote in response to the caption on the second image.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, earlier in the week, Anllela also wowed her followers while shaking her booty in a video posted to her Instagram account. Wearing skintight black shorts that were gathered at the sides with drawstrings, her followers were instantly captivated.