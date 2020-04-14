Jessica Nigri Sizzles In Plunging Sports Bra & Figure-Hugging Camo Pants While Posing In The Desert

The cosplay model sizzled in her revealing ensemble.

On Tuesday, April 14, cosplay model Jessica Nigri shared a series of sizzling snaps with her 3.9 million Instagram followers.

The pictures, taken by the professional photographer Martin Wong, show the social media sensation posing in a desert with a mountain range in the background. She showed off her fantastic physique in a plunging black sports bra and a pair of figure-hugging camo pants. The revealing ensemble showcased her incredible curves and toned midsection. Jessica finished off the look with black suspenders and a pair of hiking boots.

The 30-year-old styled her platinum blonde hair in a low bun, with loose pieces framing her face. She opted to wear a full face of makeup which featured sculpted eyebrows, subtle contour, glowing highlighter, black eyeliner, voluminous lashes, and nude lip gloss.

In the first image, Jessica is seen kneeling on the ground, as she tugged on the front of her sports bra, flaunting her ample cleavage. She looked off into the distance, with her mouth slightly open. She altered her position for the following photo by standing up and lifting her arms above her head. Both of the photos were edited to include Jessica’s personal logo.

In the caption, the digital influencer noted that the pictures were shot at Death Valley National Park, where she had previously cosplayed as a sexy version of the fictional bounty hunter, Din Djarin, from the series, The Mandalorian earlier this year. She also implored her followers to share their opinions regarding the photo set. In addition, she asked fans if they would be interested if she were to upload fashion-related content.

Fans flocked to the comments section to answer both of her questions.

“Yes! It’s nice seeing you post something different and both [photos] are awesome,” wrote one commenter.

“Yes you should and I love both,” agreed another Instagram user, adding a string of smiling face and heart emoji to the comment.

Many of her admirers also took the time to shower her with compliments. While some simply left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“There is no doubt that you are a GODDESS! You are a very beautiful woman, my dear @jessicanigri,” gushed a fan.

“This is something I would wear, love it! And you look stunning,” added a different devotee.

Jessica has not yet responded to the comments. Fans seemed to adore the post as it soon racked up more than 100,000 likes.