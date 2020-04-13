Abby Dowse Sizzles In Scandalous Instagram Update

Blond bombshell Abby Dowse surprised her 2.2 million Instagram followers with her latest update, a scandalous snap in which she appeared to be wearing nothing at all. Abby posed in a way that all the NSFW areas were covered, but the overall shot still had some majorly seductive vibes.

Abby didn’t include a geotag on her post that indicated where the shot was taken, but she appeared to be sitting indoors. A small portion of a furry white textile was visible behind her, suggesting she may have been on a chair. The sun was shining in from a nearby window, illuminating Abby’s features and giving her sun-kissed skin an added bit of glow.

The shot seems to have been a selfie, as it was taken from a close-up perspective and Abby had one arm extended towards the camera and reaching out of the frame. She didn’t appear to be wearing any clothing at all, and her blond locks hung down in a tousled style, obscuring her ample assets. Her body was positioned in a way that only a glimpse of her lower half was visible, with a peek at her toned thigh and slim waist.

Although she passed up clothing, Abby added a few accessories for the selfie. She rocked a pair of modern sunglasses from the designer brand Versace, which featured a black frame with a metallic gold band along the top that featured the designer’s name printed in delicate lettering. She added a silver bracelet, as well as a silver chain ring, and had on her customary silver cross necklace as well.

For the shot, Abby had her lips slightly parted and covered in a hint of gloss. She placed her fingertip along her bottom lip, and filled her followers in on the secret behind her plump pout by also tagging the Instagram account of Kate Gonzalez, a nurse who does cosmetic injections.

Abby’s followers loved the sizzling update, and the post racked up over 22,900 likes within just nine hours. It also received 538 comments from her eager fans within the same time span.

“The perfect woman… The most amazing,” one fan said, and followed up the comment with a duo of flame emoji.

“Your hair looks gorgeous my love but not as gorgeous as you,” another follower added.

“Looking like the baddest in the world and you know it,” another fan said.

“Amazing as always honey,” one commented.

Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Abby tantalized her fans by sharing a smoking-hot snap in which she rocked a skimpy orange swimsuit. She had on the same pair of sunglasses as she did in her latest post, and her curves were on display in the scandalous one-piece, which obscured most of her cleavage but instead showed a serious amount of under boob.