Hilde Osland Hits The Beach In Tight Wetsuit-Style Swimwear

Norwegian beauty Hilde Osland stunned her 3.2 million Instagram followers with a new upload where she relaxed on the beach.

For the occasion, Osland wore a swimsuit that appeared to take inspiration from a surfing wetsuit. The top part of the garment consisted of short sleeves and a crew-neckline. The sleeves and collar were a spring-inspired pastel pink shade.

The rest of the one-piece was a bright white, highlighting her golden tan from the Australian sun. The skintight nature of the fabric hugged her torso to accentuate her hourglass figure, cutting off at the hip in a classic brief style. The suit also featured large side cutouts at the leg — extending nearly to her belly button — to showcase her long and lean legs.

Osland styled her hair into a loose low bun, allowing wisps of hair to frame her face. She accessorized with a number of gold hoop earrings, as well as a gold bracelet. She wore three layered gold chokers. One necklace in the set was adorned with star charms.

Last but not least, the Instagram star kept her makeup simple, sporting only a hint of brown eyeshadow, some mascara, and a nude lip.

In the first of the four pictures, Osland sat in the sand, bending her knees and resting on her calves while angled sideways to the lens. She looked over her left shoulder to give the camera a sweet smile as the sun reflected off the ocean behind her.

The second shot was a close up. She posed with her hand resting by her cheek as the wind swept her loose tendrils. In the third photo, she looked out into the distance, giving viewers a side view of her killer figure once more. For the final snap, the beauty smiled straight at the camera, sitting again while resting her weight on her left arm.

In her caption, Osland talked about how she was fortunate to live in Western Australia, where it was rural enough to allow social distancing at the beach. She also wished her followers and their “loved ones were safe and well” along with Easter greetings.

Fans loved the update and it quickly earned close to 40,000 likes and more than 680 comments within the hour.

“You look like a goddess,” gushed one fan, adding the hugging face emoji.

“Absolutely stunning view!!!” teased a second, with two lovestruck emoji followed by four kissing ones.

“Love the pink. What a beautiful shoot,” a third wrote, alternating with two fire and two heart symbols.

