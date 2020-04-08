Katya Elise Henry Puts Bodacious Derriere On Full Display In Sexy New Instagram Snap

Internet fitness model Katya Elise Henry caught the attention of many fans around the world on social media after she posted a sexy snapshot of herself. On Wednesday, she took to her Instagram account to share the post with her 7.3 million followers.

The 25-year-old American beauty looked gorgeous in the shot as she photographed herself sitting on her shins on the floor of her residence. She used her cellphone to snap the photo via a mirror as she directed her gaze at the phone’s screen and flashed a smile. She exuded a sweet but seductive vibe as she curved her back and propped her backside out.

Katya sported light makeup for the snap, including foundation, a light-pink lipstick, sculpted eyebrows, and bronzer that highlighted her high cheekbones. Her long brunette locks were styled pin-straight as they cascaded down her back and over her shoulders. However, it was her curves that stole the show, as she flaunted her famous figure in a revealing outfit.

For her top, Katya opted for a black graphic T-shirt that featured some white writing on the front. The short-sleeved shirt had a tight fit that accentuated the model’s assets. The top also helped to display her chiseled core as she tied its hemline up to her chest in the front.

Katya paired the tiny tee with a pair of skintight high-waisted shorts that did not even cover her entire backside. The bottoms did not leave much to the imagination as they highlighted her derriere and hips.

Katya finished the sporty look with several gold accessories, including a number of rings and two bracelets. She also rocked long, red polished nails that added a pop of color to the all-black outfit.

In the post’s caption, Katya promoted Blessed Protein, an online health and beauty company that she is partnered with. She provided her followers with her discount code, should they wish to purchase the product.

The sizzling snapshot was instantaneously met with approval from a large number of Katya’s fans, amassing more than 87,000 likes since going live Wednesday afternoon. More than 700 followers also took to the comments section to shower her with compliments for her figure, her beauty, and her outfit.

“Hottie, your body is goals,” one person commented.

“You are so beautiful,” a second user added.

“You look perfect,” a third admirer chimed in.

“Hey gorgeous,” a fourth fan proclaimed.

Katya has shared several sexy looks on social media recently. On April 1, she sent her fans into a frenzy after she shared a post of herself in a tiny one-piece that showcased her curves and particularly her bottom, per The Inquisitr.