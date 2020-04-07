Kristin Cavallari Poses In A Black Bikini With Her Son In Makeup-Free Photo

The reality star stunned in her no makeup snap.

Kristin Cavallari recently treated her Instagram followers to another sizzling bikini photo as she shared a makeup-free snap of herself. The Hills: New Beginnings star showed off her obvious body confidence as she and her 7-year-old son took a dip in the water.

The selfie snap showed the 33-year-old reality star holding on to her son Camden’s hand as the stunning blue ocean water could be seen stretching for miles behind them.

The upload showed her flashing her seriously toned bikini body in a plunging black top with thin straps that stretched around the back of her neck.

Her bottoms weren’t visible in the snap, though the angle of the photo did give Kristin’s 3.9 million followers a good look at her toned abs and plenty of her décolletage.

Kristin appeared keep things natural, as she ditched the makeup in the photo and wore her signature blond hair half up and half down. She had the upper half of her locks tied up and away from her face in a top knot for her beach day.

Fans didn’t get quite as good a look at her young son — who she shares with her football player husband Jay Cutler — as they did her toned bikini body.

Kristin explained in the caption that Camden had asked for a “special request,” which was to cover his face in the photo. She placed a little boy emoji over his visage to protect his privacy.

The photo proved to be popular with her followers, earning over 230,000 likes and almost 1,500 comments. Fans flooded the comments section with praise for the mom of three.

“Living for your tans,” one fan commented.

“Awwwww so cute,” wrote another social media user.

A third commented on how Kristin appeared to ditch the makeup.

“You look so pretty without makeup!!”

The star didn’t reveal if the photo was taken before or after millions of people across the globe were urged to stay in their homes to slow the spread of coronavirus. Her upload seems to prove that Kristin is not letting the haters get to her, however.

Last month, the star was put on blast after she shared a photo of herself in a black string bikini on Instagram during a trip to the beach as she vacationed with her friends and family amid the pandemic. Several Instagram users called her out over the photo, though she later clarified that she was in fact in “quarantine.”