Elsa Hosk Stretches And Shows Some Skin In A Colorful & Cozy Ensemble

Victoria’s Secret Angel Elsa Hosk shared a double Instagram update with her 6 million followers that showcased a cozy and colorful ensemble she wore while hanging out at home.

Elsa didn’t include a geotag on her post that indicated her specific location, but she appeared to be at home, with a neutral wall behind her as she sat on the floor with her legs stretched out.

Elsa rocked a baby pink sweatshirt with a colorful basketball graphic on it. Though the sweatshirt was loose-fitting and enveloped Elsa’s toned physique, she managed to show off some skin by rolling the hem of the sweatshirt up so that her stomach was on full display. The top obscured her cleavage, but her pose showcased her toned physique.

She paired the pastel sweatshirt with equally colorful bottoms, lilac sweatpants with a drawstring waist and elastic detail around the ankles. She posed with her hands raised above her head and her legs tucked beneath her, staring straight at the camera with her lips slightly parted. Elsa’s long blond locks were pulled back in a casual style, and she didn’t appear to be wearing much makeup in the snap.

For the second shot in her Instagram update, Elsa got up off the floor and struck a standing pose. A large window with a black frame and panes was visible behind her, although she remained the focal point of the shot.

She tucked her hand into the pocket of her sweatpants and tilted her hips slightly. The baggy sweatpants hid her toned thighs, but her flat stomach was still on full display in the look. Elsa paired the stunning snaps with a simple caption that explained her activities, and her followers couldn’t get enough. The post racked up over 84,600 likes within just two hours, and also received 305 comments from her eager fans.

“Dang. I do not look like this during quarantine,” one follower commented.

“Those abs,” another fan said, captivated by that particular portion of her fit physique.

“Lounge wear but make it fashion,” another fan added.

“Love the outfit,” another follower commented.

