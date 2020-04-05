Yaslen Clemente And Isabella Buscemi Prance Around In Strappy Bikinis

Yaslen and Isabella danced around and shared a few laughs beside a pool.

Yaslen Clemente celebrated her friendship with fellow model Isabella Buscemi in an entertaining new Bang Energy drink promo that showed the two pals rocking revealing bikinis and hanging out beside an otherwise deserted pool.

On Sunday, Yaslen took to Instagram to share the fun footage of her and Isabella’s antics with her 1.7 million followers. Yaslen was rocking an aqua bikini that featured a vibrant tropical print. The array of colors in the eye-catching pattern included red, blue, and green. Yaslen’s top featured a halter neck that was connected to numerous straps. These thin bands curved over her cleavage and were attached to the cups and center of her bikini top.

The petite model’s matching bottoms featured the same stretchy bands on the left side, while the right side was one thick strap. The garment had a thong back that put Yaslen’s peachy backside on full display. She was wearing her shoulder-length blond hair down with a deep side part.

Isabella’s bikini was neon yellow, and it also featured strap details. However, her top only had a single thick band across the bust. The garment had a similarly-sized band underneath the bust, which created a rectangular cut-out that exposed an eyeful of the model’s ample cleavage. Isabella’s bottoms had thick side straps that arched up high over her curvy hips. They also had a thong back. She was wearing her long, blond hair down, and the ends of her highlighted tresses were slightly curled.

Yaslen and Isabella were both rocking glamorous beauty looks that included dark eye shadow, mascara, curled lashes, and red lipstick.

The pals were shown walking in front of a high-rise building with their pinkies linked. After taking a few sips of their energy drinks in front of an empty pool, they skipped around, danced together, and shared a few laughs on a couch. Yaslen also pretended to whisper a secret in Isabella’s ear. The video concluded with a shot of Yaslen sticking her tongue out as she snuggled up to her friend.

Yaslen and Isabella’s collaborative video was a big hit with the former’s Instagram followers.

“Beautiful girls, you are wonderful,” read one response to her post.

“This is awesome,” another fan gushed.

“Beautiful Yaslen, and Beautiful Isabella. 2 of the best friends I could ever ask for,” a third admirer remarked.

Yaslen seems to be a fan of colorful swimwear. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the model sported a different printed bikini that included shades of pink, purple, and blue for another video that was a big hit with her Instagram followers. It was filmed on a gorgeous beach, and she was solo for that particular shoot.