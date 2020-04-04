Draya Michele Wears Only A Miniskirt On Instagram

Draya Michele has been sharing the results of a photo shoot on her Instagram page since yesterday, and posted the third snap from the session today. The former Basketball Wives star dished sultry looks and rocked only a tiny purple miniskirt for the occasion, and the update has racked up over 86,700 likes so far.

In the picture, Draya stood in front of a lavender backdrop and stood with her body angled towards the camera. She propped her left leg in front and wrapped both of her arms over her chest. Even though her curves were mostly censored by her pose, a hint of underboob was visible.

Draya’s skirt shone in the light and featured a large feathered accent on her left hip. The ensemble had a slit where the feathers were, and her toned legs were on full show. The piece was from Lionne Clothing and the owner is a freelance fashion designer, according to their website.

The cutie wore her short hair down in a middle part and her locks fell in front of her shoulders. Her matching makeup application included shimmery eyeshadow and lipstick. She accessorized with a thick, gold bracelet from Cartier on her left wrist and also rocked a light pink manicure.

The flattering lighting made Draya’s skin glow and left it looking flawless.

The model credited the team behind the photo shoot with a variety of tags. This included photographer Meech, hairstylist Naima Lewis, and makeup artist Haley Andrews.

The eye-catching update prompted many of Draya’s loving fans to head to the comments section to leave their compliments.

“Sis never misses! Gorgeous,” gushed a supporter.

“Girl I check out the movies you where in you did a [sic] excellent job,” raved a second admirer.

According to IMDB, Draya’s popular roles have been in We Belong Together, Be Someone, and All In although she’s had numerous other roles too.

“Who the best? You the best!” exclaimed a third social media user.

“Please stop stepping on our necks,” wrote a follower.

In addition, the stunner showed off her physique in another Instagram photo series on March 22. That time, she sported a leopard ensemble that consisted of an off-the-shoulder crop top and high-waisted pants. The top featured a bikini-like cut that left her cleavage on show and her pants had a tight fit. In the first photo, Draya sat down with yellow gloves on and a bottle of Lysol sitting behind her. In the second snap, she posed on all fours.