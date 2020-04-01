Lindsey Pelas Sizzles In A White Sports Bra In New Instagram Videos

Lindsey Pelas shared two short clips on her most recent Instagram story, sultry videos of herself flaunting her voluptuous bust. The blond bombshell stared directly at the camera in the Boomerang videos, never letting her piercing gaze waver.

In the first piece of footage, Lindsey held her arm out to take the video, which only served to press against her chest and amplify her bust. She rolled her shoulder back and forth seductively, with a hint of a smile playing on her plump lips.

The bra sported narrow straps and a deep V neckline, which showcased Lindsey’s ample cleavage and buxom bust. Her chest was barely contained by the white workout gear. A white band below her bust tightened the garment around her torso.

Her platinum tresses were mussed at the roots, as if the model had just run her fingers through her hair. Her voluminous locks tumbled down her shoulder in beachy waves, falling at her chest. Her roots were a deep chocolate brown but quickly transitioned into an icy blond, giving her hair a slight ombre look.

In the second video, the Louisiana-born model bent one arm at the elbow, using her hand to pull her hair back away from her face. Lindsey appeared to be in her bedroom, as an open closet filled with clothes appeared in the background. She zoomed in and out on her face.

Lindsey used the “TAN & DUST” Instagram filter in the clips, which made her already sun-kissed skin glow even more. White flecks appeared all over the videos, giving them an old-time feel.

In addition to the filter, the blond beauty wore a full face of makeup to complete the sexy look. Her brown brows arched over her light green eyes, shaped, and filled in with pencil. Her dark, feathery lashes fanned out and hit her brow bone. Her lower lashes were coated with black mascara.

She wore bronzer on her cheeks, which made her look even more tan. Her cheekbones popped. She outlined her lips with a cocoa-colored liner and gave herself a perfect cupid’s bow. Her pout was filled in with a frosty mocha gloss, which glinted in the light.

This is just the latest time that Lindsey showed off her ample assets on Instagram. In addition to these Boomerang videos, she recently posted a two-photo set on her grid that showcased the model wearing a red sports bra and matching cherry-red yoga pants.