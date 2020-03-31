Brazilian Fitness Model Bru Luccas Flaunts Insane Curves In Skimpy Floral Bikini

Bru Luccas teased her 2.6 million Instagram fans on Monday, March 30, with a new update in which she showed off her killer body in a tiny bikini, much to the delight of her fans.

The Brazilian fitness model rocked a two-piece bathing suit that boasted a floral print in colors as varied as pink and blue against a white background. Luccas had on a bikini top with spaghetti straps that tied behind her neck. The top’s triangles were super small, leaving a lot of her cleavage on display.

Luccas teamed her top with a pair of matching bikini bottoms with equally thin straps that sat high on the model’s side. The bottoms sat low in the front, which showcased her flat lower stomach. The bikini also helped to accentuate Luccas’s hourglass figure by baring her strong hips and contrasting them her itty bitty waist. As Luccas revealed in her caption, her bikini was courtesy of Kristen Lonie Swimwear, an Australian designer who specializes in luxury, handmade pieces.

Luccas faced the camera as she took one hand to the side of her face. The model smiled brightly at the camera while resting the opposite arm alongside her body. She wore her blond highlighted hair swept over to one side and styled down. The model appeared to wear little to no makeup, embracing her natural beauty.

The post proved to be popular with thousands of Luccas’s fans and followers. In under a day of going live, the photo has garnered more than 109,000 likes and upwards of 590 comments. Users of the social media platform used the space below the picture to praise her beauty, while also sharing their admiration for her.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” one user raved, topping the message with a string of red hearts.

“Favorite model.. baby,” replied another one, including a red heart emoji at the end of the comment.

“Wow,” a third fan simply wrote, trailing the comment with a long string of fire and heart-eyes emoji.

“Perfect sillhoutte,” another one added.

Luccas often shows off her body on her Instagram page. However, the model also attempts to remain “real” and to set a healthy example for her fans. As The Inquisitr has previously noted, Luccas recently shared a photo of herself in a bikini, which displayed the cellulite she has on her booty and thighs. In the caption, she explained that she wants users to know that bikini models are, above all else, regular people with imperfections and insecurities.