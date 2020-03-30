Niece Waidhofer Leaves Little To The Imagination In Skimpy Lace Lingerie

Never one to let an opportunity to share a sexy photo pass her by, Niece Waidhofer looked sensational in her latest Instagram update. The post saw her wearing a skimpy lace lingerie set that left little to the imagination.

Niece’s outfit — what little there was of it — was mostly black lace with a little bit of leather. The bra was strapless and left most of her breasts exposed. Her extremely low-cut panties were mostly leather with lace trim along the bottom. Pistol tattoos on her lower abdomen peeked out from the top. The set also included a leather garter with lace trim along the top and bottoms edges. She added a black ribbon tied into a bow around her neck to give the outfit a feminine vibe. The stunner also wore pink hair extensions to give her look a bit of color.

Niece posed on a sofa for the photo. She sat on her feet with her legs slightly spread and her back arched. The pose showcased her voluptuous chest and hourglass shape. The model tugged at the bottom of one side of her panties and held her other hand in her hair. She wore a sultry expression on her face as she looked at the camera.

The beauty wore her tousled hair over her shoulders with her bangs partly obscuring her face. Her eyes were framed with sculpted brows, heavy eye shadow, eyeliner and thick lashes. She also wore a pink shade on her lips.

As she is known to do, Niece left a humorous caption that mentioned her hair, among other things.

The post was an instant hit, racking up more than 25,000 likes within an hour of her sharing it.

Hundreds of followers left comments for Niece, with most of them raving over how sexy she looked in the lingerie.

“Thank you for filling my insta-feed with cool pictures to help brighten my day while I’m stuck at home,” one Instagram user wrote.

“This is the hottest thing I’ve ever seen. Nice,” said a second admirer.

“You are absolutely stunning and sexy. Love your sexy outfit,” a third fan told her.

“You make my day, I love your humor plus you’re gorgeous,” commented a fourth follower.

Niece’s fan seem to reading her captions as much as they do looking at her body. That works out well since she seems to enjoy showing off her curves in revealing outfits. Earlier in the month, she shared a snap that saw her rocking a tiny black bikini.