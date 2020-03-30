Pregnant Katy Perry Shares No-Makeup Photo While ‘Mid-Quarantine’

The pregnant star shared before and after photos with fans.

Katy Perry wowed in a new completely makeup-free photo as she gave fans an update on how she’s doing while “mid-quarantine.” The singer and American Idol judge, who’s currently pregnant with her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom, shared a jokey upload with fans over the weekend as she showed off what she looked like before the coronavirus stay-at-home order was put into place and after.

The two-photo upload, which Katy shared across her social media profiles on March 29, first showed the beauty looking extra glamorous as she posed for the camera during a trip to Disney’s Aulani Resort, in sunny Oahu, Hawaii.

The “Never Really Over” singer rocked a full face of makeup including a stylish red lip which perfectly matched her red and white leaf-print dress. The tropical design featured straps over her shoulders as well as a puffy off-the-shoulder design that sat on her upper arms as she stood in front of a row of foliage.

Katy matched the dress with a pair of black open toed high-heeled sandals with a red leaf embellishment across the front of her foot.

She had her short, blond hair curled and down and rocked a pair of red hoop earrings in her ears.

In the second photo, Katy looked just as stunning but cut a much less glamorous figure while she chilled out at home.

Alongside the made-up outdoor snap, she posted a snap that showed how she currently looks without her glam squad as she rides out the coronavirus outbreak in lockdown.

Katy stunned as she let her natural beauty do all the talking in the photo. The pregnant star rocked a fluffy beige robe and had her blond hair pushed over the left side of her face as she gave the camera a closed lip smile with a thumbs up.

The mom-to-be — who was forced to deny that her pregnancy was an accident during a radio interview earlier this month — proudly showed off her flawless skin and pregnancy glow without any cosmetics while she also revealed her darker roots.

In the caption, she told fans that the photo showed her “pre-quarantine” and then “mid-quarantine” while she urged her followers to tune in to see her in happier times alongside on the latest episode of American Idol. The most recent instalment was shot in Hawaii at the beginning of the year.

On Instagram, her 92.4 million followers flooded the comments section with sweet messages after seeing her go makeup-free so confidently.

“You look so beautiful,” one fan commented.

“OMG LOOK AT YOU!!! YOU’RE GLOWING,” another Instagram user wrote.

“STUNNING both with AND without makeup!” a third commented alongside three heart eye emoji.