UFC Ring Girl Arianny Celeste Reveals Cleavage In Sheer Top: ‘Playing Dress Up’

UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste played dress up during her coronavirus pandemic social distancing. Her latest Instagram post thrilled her followers on the popular social media platform.

Arianny looked dramatically different than usual in the outfit. Her usually long brunette locks were shorter in a straight, shoulder-length bob, which may have been a wig. The model placed a gray, corduroy billed hat atop her new, shorter hairstyle. She wore a sheer, long-sleeved ruched off the shoulder top in a pastel lilac color with ruffles. The sexy shirt laced up the front, and Arianny’s ample bosom pushed up over the top, providing a glimpse of her generous cleavage. She wore coordinating pastel eyeshadow that she finished with black eyeliner and mascara to make her brown eyes pop. Blush and highlighter accented the model’s high cheekbones, and a purple shade of lipstick filled in her full lips, which she held slightly open as she gazed straight into the camera’s lens.

Arianny wore dark nail polish on her fingernails, and she accessorized with a ring. Plus, her two-toned bracelet remained visible under the blouse’s sheer sleeve. She posed in front of a wall that featured a mural of green palm leaves. In the background, windows revealed a beautiful blue sky outside.

In the caption, Arianny noted the outfit came from Majorelle and Revolve. The model’s hair came courtesy of Insert Name Here, but she didn’t indicate if she’d actually changed her hairstyle for the unique look. Arianny also did not give a photographer credit, and it is possible that she snapped the picture herself by using a timer for her camera. Her Instagram followers shared the love with the UFC octagon girl, and nearly 19,000 hitting the “like” button, and just over 200 took a moment to leave the businesswoman a positive comment in the reply section.

“Always too beautiful for words, regardless of your outfit!” a follower gushed.

“You look so amazing. Keep staying cute and gorgeous,” wrote a fan who also included a dozen red heart eye smilies.

“Impressive, you need to be on a motorcycle when it’s back to normal,” suggested a third fan who appeared to get a bike vibe from Arianny’s dress-up outfit.

“I wish I was with you during this lockdown,” a fourth Instagram user admitted.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Arianny showed off her cleavage with a sexy animal print sports bra that featured laces between her breasts that she paired with matching, high waisted lace-up leggings. The casual workout look left her fans wanting more.