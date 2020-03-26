‘Playboy’ Model Antje Utgaard Shows Off Killer Curves In Metallic Bikini

Antje Utgaard teased her 1.8 million Instagram fans on Thursday, March 26, with a new post in which she showed off her spectacular curves in a tiny bikini that left little to the imagination.

The photo showed the Playboy model striking a sultry pose in a white leather chair in front of an elegant fireplace with wood inside. Utgaard kneeled with her legs wide apart as she placed her right hand in between, leaning her torso forward onto it in a way that showcased her buxom figure. She grabbed her opposite arm with the other hand.

The well-lit space featured green vegetation in the background. According to the geotag, the picture was taken in Los Angeles, California, where she currently lives.

Utgaard sported a two-piece bathing suit that boasted a slightly goldfish beige, metallic texture that made her sun-kissed skin stand out. On her upper body, she had on a classic triangle top with thin straps that went around her neck. Two gold ring details where the triangles and the straps meet added a touch of sparkle to the suit. The triangles were small, showing off a good amount of Utgaard’s ample cleavage. The top tied in the middle, dangling onto her stomach.

The Wisconsin native teamed her top with a pair of matching bottoms that sat low on her frame, leaving her taut stomach on display. The bottoms tied on the side and included the same gold ring details on the hip bones. The bikini sat slightly higher on her sides, hugging her body right above her full, wide hips. Utgaard didn’t share where her swimsuit was from.

She accessorized her look with a pair of gold hoop earrings and matching delicate rings on both of her hands.

Utgaard wore her blond hair swept over to one side and styled down in waves that cascaded over her right shoulders. The model also wore a full face of makeup, including black liner and mascara that deepened her gaze, and a dark pink lipstick. Utgaard shot a fierce gaze into the camera with her lips open for a seductive facial expression.

Within just a couple of hours, the photo has garnered more than 16,000 likes and over 260 comments, suggesting her fans and followers will continue to interact with the post in the coming hours. So far, they have taken to the comments section to send Utgaard their love and shower her with compliments and emoji.

“That Outfit and the person wearing it can outshine anyone,” one of her fans raved.

“Amazing,” said another.