Sarah Houchens Exposes Her Chest In A Gray Crop Top & Matching Booty Shorts

Sarah Houchens stunned in a very revealing outfit for her latest Instagram update this week. The model showed off some major skin as she shared another one of her workouts with her fans.

In the racy post, Sarah looked smoking hot in a tiny heather gray crop top. The top clung to her bust and showcased her toned arms. The model also lifted up the shirt a bit to expose her bare chest underneath.

The blond bombshell added a pair of matching booty shorts, which flaunted her tiny waist, long, muscular legs, as well as her curvy hips and round backside. She accessorized the look with a ring on her finger.

In the first slide, Sarah is seen posing for a selfie in front of the mirror. She holds her phone in one hand and raises her shirt with the other. The final three slides feature the model doing yoga from the comfort of her own home.

Sarah wore her long, golden locks pulled up into a messy bun on top of her head. She also opted for a natural makeup look in the post. The application consisted of long lashes and black eyeliner, as well as defined brows. She added a shimmering highlighter to her face, and complemented her sun kissed skin with pink blush on her cheeks. She completed the style with nude lips.

Many of the model’s 760,000-plus followers wasted no time showing their appreciation for the post. Fans have clicked the like button more than 12,000 times since it was published to her account. Admirers also went wild in the comments section, leaving over 250 messages for Sarah to read.

“You’re a beast with the yoga,” one fan wrote.

“You look absolutely delicious,” remarked another.

“Wow!!! You’re absolutely amazing, Sarah!!!” a third social media user told the model.

“Everytime I see your pics on IG I think of the song by Prince ‘The most beautiful girl in the world,'” a fourth comment read.

The model has proven she’s not afraid to show some skin in her online photos. She often showcases her curves in skimpy lingerie, tiny bathing suits, plunging tops, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sarah most recently stirred the interest of her followers when she posed in a white hooded crop top and a pair of scanty black panties as she put her booty and legs on display. To date, that upload has garnered more than 12,000 likes and over 240 comments.