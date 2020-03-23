Madison Beer Stuns In Sequined Push-Up Bra On Instagram

Madison Beer took to Instagram to share a hot photo that showed her in a tiny sequined push-up bra. This month, the singer has remained pretty quiet on social media, sharing a few posts here and there including one of her beloved dogs. But it’s been a while since she shared a solo shot of herself and her most recent one had her fans buzzing.

In the sexy new update, Beer sat on a cozy chair in what looked to be a home movie theatre. The model turned to the side, giving a big open-mouth smile for the camera. She looked radiant in a jaw-dropping application of makeup that included black eyeliner and mascara. To add some shimmer to her face, the social media star wore some light pink blush and glittery highlighter right above it. Beer also sported some bling with a pair of dripping earrings but it was her outfit that really stole the show.

The brunette bombshell rocked a rhinestone push-up bra that was tiffany blue in color. The ensemble featured a few straps that had the rhinestones adhered to them, connecting her bra to a skirt on the bottom. In addition, she sizzled in a pair of sheer over-the-knee socks that also had a number of stunning blue rhinestones near her thighs. The train of the dress was feathered and the color matched the rest of her outfit. The popular singer parted her hair in the middle and wore a loose waves throughout. She held a blue and white Nike shoe in her lap as well. Earlier this month, Beer attended her “birthstone bash” in the same dress and this appeared to be a throwback shot.

In the caption of the post, the model kept things simple, only tagging YouTuber David Dobrik’s Disposable app. Since the photo went live on her page, it’s attracted a ton of attention with over 1.8 million likes and 11,000 comments.

“You are absolutely beautiful,” one Instagrammer wrote on the post in addition to a blue heart emoji.

“I am literally so in love with you,” another one of Beer’s fans added along with a series of flame emoji.

“So i guess since you own the color blue now i’m gonna go throw away all my blue clothes bye,” a third follower joked.

Last week, The Inquisitr shared that Beer took a more serious tone on her page, addressing mental health amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The 21-year-old reminded her fans that she is there for them during this difficult time.