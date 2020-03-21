Arianny Celeste Shares Smoking Hot Close-Up Snap Flaunting Her Cleavage

UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste thrilled her 3.3 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a close-up snap that showcased her gorgeous face as well as her tantalizing cleavage. According to the geotag of the post, the picture was taken in Los Angeles, California.

Arianny’s home was visible in the background of the shot, a space that some of her followers may recognize from previous Instagram updates. The photo was cropped so that only her upper body was visible, clad in a printed top with a low-cut neckline. The top had short sleeves with a bit of volume at the shoulders, and a square neckline that dipped low, showing off a scandalous amount of cleavage. The print on the shirt was an olive green hue with a shiny pattern on top, and the dark shade looked stunning against Arianny’s sun-kissed skin.

The UFC bombshell accessorized with a few pieces of jewelry including a trio of metal bracelets she often wears in her posts. She also had a pair of dangling earrings on, and a delicate necklace so thin it almost wasn’t even visible.

The brunette beauty’s long locks were pulled back in a ponytail, though a few strands escaped, including a thin lock that hung down in front of her collar bone.

Arianny’s make-up had a sun-kissed vibe as well, with bold brows, a soft flush of bronzer, and neutral tones on her lids to accentuate her deep brown eyes. Her lips were slightly parted and she rested her face on one hand as she stared straight at the camera with a seductive expression.

The stunner seemed to be getting a bit antsy during her quarantine, and told her fans in the caption that they could ask her whatever they wanted in the comments section.

Her fans absolutely loved the smoking hot update, and the post racked up over 62,200 likes within just 15 hours. Many of her followers took her caption seriously and headed to the comments section with their queries.

“What are you currently watching on Netflix?” one fan asked, curious about the beauty’s binging habits.

“Besides LA and Vegas, what are your top 3 US cities you like visiting/working in?” another fan questioned.

“What’s your favorite meal or dish that you absolutely will crave and have to have,” another follower said, wondering about the stunner’s dining habits.

