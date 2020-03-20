Anita Herbert Rocks Pink Mesh Crop Top And Black Shorts For ‘No Equipment’ Workout On Instagram

Hungarian fitness model Anita Herbert got creative for the most recent workout video series on her Instagram page. Dressed in black shorts and a pink mesh crop top over a strappy black sports bra, the brunette powerhouse added household items into the circuit as substitutes for weights. In the first clip, she grabbed two large water bottles as she knocked out a series of sumo squats. She held the bottles in front of her thighs as she lowered her body and raised them in front of her when she stood back up.

In the second clip, she kept the water bottles but ditched the front raises and focused on doing the sumo squats only. Then she started swinging the bottles in between her spread legs like a kettlebell. Alternating bent-over rows came next and she followed every two repetitions with a row that used both arms. Next, she did single arm bicep curls into shoulder presses and followed those up with lateral raises meant to target the shoulders.

In the next clip, Anita knocked out a set of squats into shoulder presses and then moved on to doing stationary lunges. For the latter exercise, she added even more resistance to the exercise by putting a full backpack on and holding a packed gym back in her arms. She also placed the bottles into tote bags and wore them on her shoulders.

In her caption, Anita recommended doing 20 rounds of each exercise for two to three rounds.

In the comments section, fans thanked Anita for the workout demonstration and some called her an inspiration.

“You are such an inspo,” one person wrote before adding a heart emoji to their comment.

Others expressed gratitude for the at-home workout demonstration in light of gym closures because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Hats off to you,” a second Instagram user added. “Our PM has just ordered all our gyms and health clubs to shut from tonight, so will be training from home too. This is all very helpful. Stay healthy beautiful lady.”

“I F-ING LOVE YOU AND THANK YOU for all these amazing workouts in this crazy time,” a third supporter wrote.

And finally, a fourth commenter offered additional suggestions for at-home weight replacements that are easy to find around the house.

“I’ve been working out like this for years with no gym,” they wrote. “Baggies full of sand are also great – and heavy. Use ziplock to keep it clean and then add x amount of baggies of sand each week.”