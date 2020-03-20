Melissa Gorga’s Surprising Response To Fan Who Told Her To Join The Celebrity Cast Of ‘Dancing With The Stars’

Melissa Gorga had a surprising response to a fan who, after seeing several dancing videos the Real Housewives of New Jersey made for the app TikTok, believed she should join the celebrity cast of the next season of Dancing with the Stars.

The reality star began sharing dance clips, which she also posts to her Instagram account for those who have not yet download the app.

In response to Melissa dancing solo and showing off some serious booty shaking to the song “Say So” by P.J. Morton, fans flooded the comments section of the share with their feelings about her sassy and sexy moves.

But, there was one comment that Melissa responded to directly, leading fans to wonder if a spin on the Dancing with the Stars ballroom floor could be in her future.

When one fan said she saw the next contestant on Dancing with the Stars Melissa responded with three emoji; one blowing a kiss and two laughing.

She did not respond directly to any chances of her definitely appearing on the series in her aforementioned comment.

Other fans were quick to respond to the dance sequence the reality star shared.

“Do it Melissa!” said one follower of the mother of three with husband Joe Gorga.

“Agree!! I’ll watch if the Real Housewives of New Jersey is on!” said another fan.

“I like that. I bet she’d be good,” noted a third fan.

“She would win it,” remarked a fourth Instagram user.

The clip begins with a shot of what appears to be the Gorga family room, where an oversized grey sofa is displayed. On the comfy furniture are pillows in different grey tones.

The room also displays a grey rug and toned wallpaper in the same hue.

Melissa cut a stark figure in the clip, where she wears her hair in a cute ponytail away from her face and little makeup on her youthful face. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star also wore oversized silver hoop earrings that hung from her earlobes.

The reality star sported a black long-sleeved shirt with a boat neck, tied at the waist and showing off a bit of her stomach.

With that, she donned tight black leggings that clung to her every curve.

She finished off her casual fashion with black sneakers.

Melissa danced her way through the 15-second clip, flipping her ponytail from side to side and acting both sweet and sassy as she gyrated her way through the tune.