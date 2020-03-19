Katya Henry Flaunts Curvy Booty In Thong Bikini On Instagram

Katya Henry has been showing off her incredible physique in a variety of ways lately, and her Instagram snap from yesterday was all about her booty. The popular social media hottie rocked a blue thong bikini and stood in a high-ceilinged room for the snap.

The sensation stood with her back facing the camera and held burning sage with her right hand and played with her hair with her left hand. The smoke from the sage wafted from the stick to the left side of the frame as she attempted to ward off bad energy. Plus, Katya glanced over to her right with her lips slightly parted in a flirty manner and appeared to be enjoying herself.

Her bikini was a bright blue color and it popped against her tanned skin. Her top was so small that her sideboob peeked through and her bottoms left her curvy derrière on full show. Plus, her writing tattoo on her right hip was visible.

In addition, the image was taken from a low vantage point, and it helped to emphasize her curvy figure.

The model wore her hair down and her dark locks were brushed behind her back. She also rocked a pair of sunglasses in her hair and accessorized with a bracelet and rings.

Katya stood in a room with golden yellow walls. There were two large tiers of windows that overlooked the ocean and the skies were clear. Sunshine streamed into the room and although the cutie stood in the shadows, her skin glowed. Moreover, she stood in between a blue couch and a small table.

The image has been liked more than 215,800 times by her adoring followers with many people stopping by the comments section to gush about her good looks.

“The best booty on IG,” complimented a supporter.

“Always bringing the real,” declared a second admirer.

Others responded to her caption.

“I just lit some white sage too! Sending love,” raved a third social media user.

“She that good bad energy tho,” sympathized a fan.

In addition, the bombshell took to Instagram four days ago and shared three new selfies of herself in a black bikini top. The shots were taken in a car and Katya smiled sweetly, made a silly face, and flaunted her figure in the series. The model wore her hair down in a middle part and her curly locks cascaded around her shoulders and her bright pink lipstick added a pop of color to her monochrome look.