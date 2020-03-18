Emma Hernan Flaunts Long Legs In Thong Bikini & Snakeskin Boots

Model Emma Hernan was a sight to behold in her latest social media share. The beauty looked stunning while she flaunted her derrière and long legs in a thong bikini and a pair of boots in her latest Instagram post.

Emma’s bikini was made from white fabric with a black snakeskin pattern. She paired the enticing swimsuit with a pair of snakeskin boots to create a sexy and chic look.

Emma’s update saw her standing outside on what appeared to be a balcony. A few palm trees stood tall on one side of the image while the ocean could be seen in the distance.

It was a nice view, but Emma stole the show in her color-coordinated outfit. She stood in front of a rectangular rock bed with her legs slightly parted, showing off her long lean pins in the process. The boots had a high heel, making her legs look even longer. But that was not all she put on display. Her perky booty was also hard to ignore — especially as the sun cast its rays on her skin.

Emma looked over her shoulder and gave the camera a sultry look as she parted her lips. The pose accentuated her thin waist and also showed off her shapely back and shoulders. She also gave her fans a peek of her bustline when turned to look behind her.

The stunner’s hair was parted on the side and cascaded down her back in loose waves. Her makeup included thick lashes, eyeliner, contoured cheeks and a rose shade on her lips.

In the caption, she wrote that she was staying at home, presumably to stay safe in regard to the coronavirus crisis.

Many of her fans poured on the compliments — with some of her male admirers wising they could be quarantined with her.

“Quarantine never looked so good,” joked one Instagram user.

“Oh @emmahernan you’re so beautiful! Quarantined with you would be paradise” a second follower said.

“On behalf of all males living alone & quarantined that’s just not fair,” quipped a third admirer.

“You win Instagram today!! Gorgeous!!!” commented a fourth fan.

Quarantined or not, Emma has a knack for looking fabulous in whatever she happens to be wearing. Her Instagram page is filled with photos that show her flaunting her figure as well as her keen sense of style. Not too long ago, she looked sensational in a spa that saw her wearing a tiny crop top and a pair of denim shorts.