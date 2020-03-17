Brandi Glanville Says She’s Out Of Toilet Paper, Begs People To ‘Stop Hoarding’ It

Brandi Glanville, the outspoken star of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, says that she has run out of toilet paper and asked people to stop hoarding it so that she and her family could have some.

Brandi tweeted to her social media followers on Monday, saying that her family had run out of toilet paper and she had run to give different stores, only to find that they were all out of the stuff. She concluded her tweet by asking people to stop hoarding it.

Fans responded to her plea with comments ranging from supportive to critical, with one person suggesting that she use the pages of her book instead of toilet paper. Others chimed in to say that they, too, had run out of vital supplies. One follower said that she was out of diapers and ice cream.

“I’m almost out of diapers and can’t get any from any store until Friday. I have twins! It’s not that easy for me to go out and I use a lot of diapers. And for some reason every store is out of my favorite ice cream too,” the individual wrote, adding the tag #stophoarding.

Others offered suggestions that she try stores that people might not think to try first, like neighborhood markets, garden and home supply stores, or camping supply stores.

Many Americans are feeling something similar to the reality star, with numerous stores struggling to keep the ubiquitous product in stock and news reports of people flocking to stores like Costco to stock up on it. Some stores have limited the number of rolls that shoppers can purchase in order to ensure that there is enough supply to go around.

The lack of toilet paper doesn’t appear to be holding Brandi back, however. The star also promoted her podcast “Brandi Glanville Unfiltered” with a tweet, saying that in her most recent episode she spoke with a plastic surgeon and tackled the topic of coronavirus. During the episode, she jokes “f**k it, we’re all going to die,” adding her infamous playful attitude to the topic.

The 47-year-old reality star has also joined forces with her former castmate Kim Richards to a comedy tour. The news comes after months of feuding between her and several of her former castmates, including Lisa Vanderpump and Denise Richards. But recently she has had positive things to say about the restauranteur, calling her an “inspiring businesswoman.”

