Ana Cheri Trains Her Upper Body In Gray Sports Bra And Leggings For New Instagram Video

Former Playboy model, Ana Cheri brought out her dumbbells in the latest video on her Instagram page for an upper-body workout. Dressed in a pair of gray leggings and matching sports bra, the brunette bombshell started her workout with bent-over rows. For this exercise, Ana stood with her feet shoulder-width apart before leaning forward at the waist and pulling the weights toward her torso repeatedly. She later moved on to straight-arm lifts and followed that with bicep curls into overhead shoulder presses. Ana then ended the video with a flex of her biceps before the clip faded to clip.

In her caption, Ana offered words of motivation for anyone who might be feeling discouraged when it comes to working out. She encouraged fans to feel grateful that they’re healthy enough to exercise and to make the most out of that. She also revealed that the post was a bit of promotional content for 1st Phorm, a range of fitness supplements and lauded their effectiveness in their caption as well.

The clip has been viewed almost 75,000 times so far and more than 220 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, some fans shared their appreciation for the exercise demonstration.

“You’re a positive role model for people wanting to get fit and healthy,” one fan wrote. “Keep up the good work.”

“You just inspired me to hit the gym harder today,” another added.

A third commenter seemed so overcome with admiration for Ana’s physical beauty that they filled their comment with complimentary adjectives.

“Gorgeous, beautiful, pretty, cute angel,” they said. “I love you so much.”

And a fourth fan called Ana fitness royalty.

“My beautiful princess, the most beautiful in the fitness world,” they wrote.

This isn’t the first time that Ana has posted a workout video on her Instagram page. In a previous post, she also targetted her upper body with a dumbell workout that included reverse flys, narrow pushups, and tricep extensions. In her caption, she recommended doing 20 reps of each exercise for four rounds. As for her outfit, she shared that the high-waisted gray leggings and strappy black sports she wore were from her activewear line, Cheri Fit. At the time, she said that the gray leggings were sold out and that appears to still be the case.

Nevertheless, the clip has been viewed more than 320,000 times so far and more than 270 Instagram users have commented on it so since its upload in early February.