Fitness Model Hanna Oberg Flaunts Gym-Sculpted Backside In Booty-Targeting Workout

Hanna Oberg is a Swedish fitness model who has a following of 1.8 million on popular social media platform Instagram. Inspiring her followers with her toned figure, the gym buff often posts workout videos to her page in which she demonstrates exercises that target specific areas of the body. On Wednesday, March 11, Hanna shared a video that featured several of her favorite booty-targeting exercises.

For the workout, Hanna wears a blue hooded crop top that includes long sleeves and zippered pockets on the chest. The top is cinched around the rib cage, allowing her followers a glimpse of her toned midsection. In addition to the baggy top, Hanna wears skin-tight spandex short-shorts in a lighter shade of blue. The shorts ride high on her waist and hug her curves, emphasizing her sculpted glute muscles as she moves through the exercises. The model finishes the outfit with a pair of white sneakers and matching white, ankle-high socks. Her wavy brown hair is pulled back into a ponytail with several strands framing her face.

Hanna performs a different exercise in each video of the four-part post. She starts with pause SB bench squats, holding a dumbbell out in front of her as she squats to sit back on an exercise bench, repeating the move several times.

The second video features DB hip thrusts. Hanna holds the same dumbbell across her lower abdomen as she leans on an exercise bench with her upper back. Planting her feet firmly out in front of her so that she’s in a near table top position, the athlete dips her booty down and pushes back up with her hips.

In the third video, Hanna does a series of DB backward lunges into curtsy lunges while holding a dumbbell in each hand. The final exercise is the DB/body weight reversed frog pump, performed while lying stomach-down on a bench and lifting the legs up with a dumbbell secured between the feet.

In the caption of the post, Hanna tells her followers that she’s sharing a bootylicious dumbbell workout for them to try. She makes sure to remind them that if any of the exercises doesn’t feel good, they should stop and skip it.

The fitness model’s followers left hundreds of comments on the post, sharing their experiences with the workout and thanking her for another circuit to try out.

“You are amazing, definitely going to add these into my next glute workout,” one Instagram user commented.