Kate Beckinsale Recalled Scary Harvey Weinstein Incident When He Screamed, ‘You C*nt’ After Movie Premiere

Kate Beckinsale shared a horrific story about Harvey Weinstein only hours after his historic prison sentencing. The actress recalled a 2001 movie premiere when the former producer went ballistic after she wore a suit instead of a revealing dress.

On Wednesday, Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison for various sexual assault charges. Many people in Hollywood shared reactions over the news. On Instagram, Beckinsale shared photos from the 2001 premiere of Serendipity a movie she co-starred in with John Cusack.

The first photo was of the actress wearing an all-white pant suit on the red carpet with her hair stylishly pulled back, and the second photo was an unflattering shot of the disgraced movie mogul. In her caption she recounted the difficult event which took place in New York, New York shortly after the 9/11 attacks and how Weinstein berated her.

Beckinsale said that the people involved in the movie originally decided to skip the October 05, 2001 premiere because they felt insensitive having a gala so soon after the terrorist attacks. Weinstein, the movie’s producer, had insisted the event continue as planned.

The harrowing part of the 46-year-old’s story came after the premiere when the 67-year-old called her up to bring her young daughter over for a play date with his child who was around the same age. She felt something was amiss when he had a nanny take the children away.

Once the toddlers were out of earshot he became irate and screamed at the Underworld actress for what she wore at the premiere.

“The minute the door closed he started screaming ‘You stupid fucking C*NT, you C*NT you ruined my premiere….He said,’If I am throwing a red carpet you get in a tight dress, you shake your a** you shake your t*ts you do not go down it looking like a f*cking lesbian you stupid f*cking c*nt.'”

Beckinsale was blindsided by the outburst and immediately began crying.

“The shock made me burst into tears,” she wrote.

Through tears she tried to explain how inappropriate it was to dress sexy during an event in New York so soon after 9/11, especially since families of the victims could be present. Weinstein would not listen and continued to shout at her.

“It’s my f*cking premiere and if I want p*ssy on the red carpet that’s what I get.”

Once the rant was over the Van Helsing actress managed to compose herself enough to gather her child and flee the house, although she said this was one of many such run-ins with Weinstein. She claims to have told others of his behavior but nothing was done.

“But I WAS punished for it, and for other instances where I said no to him for years,” she wrote.

Beckinsale closed her caption be calling Weinstein’s prison sentence “a huge relief” and hopes this will deter other abusive behavior in the industry.