Laura Amy Flaunts Bombshell Curves In Leopard-Print Bikini: ‘Trying To Pretend That Summer Isn’t Over’

Australian bombshell Laura Amy was still clinging on to summer in her latest Instagram post. The internet sensation delighted her eager followers with a sexy bikini shot bright and early on Monday morning, and talked about how she wished summer was not over in a playful caption that also included a shiny sun emoji for emphasis.

The gorgeous lingerie and fitness model took a walk on the wild side in a chic leopard-print bikini from popular sportswear brand, Ryderwear. Laura often showcases the label’s trendy designs on her Instagram page, but this was one of the few times that the stunner modeled a Ryderwear swimsuit instead of the usual leggings and sports bras. The bathing suit featured a stylish light-toned palette, and was a bright-white color covered in countless black-and-brown leopard spots. The color scheme beautifully complemented the model’s raven tresses and looked particularly flattering on her glowing, bronzed tan.

The brunette beauty showed off her hourglass curves as she sprawled down on the floor of her new apartment. Laura struck a sultry pose, lounging on the side with her sculpted torso prompted up on a white, fluffy beanbag. Her curvy hip rested directly on the wooden floor, her smooth skin pressed tightly against the sleek, polished surface. The photo was a half-body shot that kept the focus on her lean midsection and perky chest, only showing a glimpse of the model’s toned thighs. Laura was looking directly into the camera with an intense gaze and softly purse lips. She teased fans by gently tugging at her bikini, which consisted of a plunging, ruched top and flirty side-tie bottoms.

The two-piece was a triangle string design that tied behind her neck with thin, spaghetti straps. The look flaunted her ample cleavage and generous decolletage area, and called attention to her supple shoulders and muscular arms. Laura also showcased her trim midriff and washboard abs in the scanty swimsuit, which boasted a low, scooped waistline that exposed her flat tummy. The 27-year-old hottie had her fingers wrapped around the side strap of her bottoms, which was pulled high on her slender hip.

The Aussie smokeshow was all dolled-up for the shoot, and sported a face-full of makeup that included a shimmering skin-toned eyehadow and satin nude lipstick. The babe wore plenty of mascara to bring out her stunning blue eyes, and added some color to her porcelain cheeks with a bit of blush and highlighter. Laura styled her long, dark tresses in a high ponytail, which was secured with a fuzzy pink scrunchie. Two rebel tendrils framed her face, drawing the eye to her perfectly contoured eyebrows and elegant glam.

The photo didn’t fail to arouse the interest of her fans, racking up more than 11,400 likes and 250-plus comments in just a few hours of going live.

