Janet Jackson Wows Fans In Topless Bed Sheet Photo On International Women’s Day

On March 8, lots of celebrities celebrated International Women’s Day, including Janet Jackson. The “What Have You Done for Me Lately” hitmaker took to Instagram to share a new photo of herself with a powerful quote. The entertainer who has achieved a career spanning over four decades has always used her platform to empower her fans and her latest upload has resonated with them.

Jackson stunned in a topless photo. The music icon covered herself in a white bed sheet and looked very glamorous. The “Love Will Never Do (Without You)” chart-topper sported her dark long curly hair down and pushed it over to one side. She applied a matte lip color and black mascara for the photo shoot.

Jackson kept the accessories to a bare minimum and put on a thin bracelet on one wrist.

In the image, the “That’s the Way Love Goes” songstress crossed her arms over and rested the side of her face on her shoulder. Jackson looked directly at the camera lens with a soft but fierce expression and made it look effortless to be that beautiful.

For her caption, the living legend used a quote taken from Maya Angelou’s poem “Phenomenal Woman,” per Poetry Foundation. She used various hashtags including “HappyInternationalWomensDay,” the name of her upcoming tour, “BlackDiamondWorldTour,” and “PoeticJustice,” which is the name of the film she starred in.

In the tags, she credited her makeup artist, Preston, and photographer, Solaiman Fazel.

In the span of 21 hours, her post racked up more than 123,000 likes and over 2,500 comments, proving to be popular with her 4.2 million followers.

“You’re so beautiful… you don’t age one bit… SPILL THE TEA I WANNA BE LIKE YOU,” one user wrote.

“Happy International Women’s Day. I love you endlessly Aunt Jan, you’re an example for women like me,” another follower shared.

“One of my favorite poems. You are breathtaking!” remarked a third fan.

“You have no idea how beautiful you are,” a fourth admirer commented.

This image is taken from the same photoshoot as her most recent tour poster. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the “Miss You Much” entertainer will be performing in a new world tour to promote her upcoming album, Black Diamond.

Jackson has yet to announce a release date for the forthcoming project but stated in an interview with Ryan Seacrest that it will be out before the end of the tour and that she will allow fans to hear some of the songs on the tour before its official release.