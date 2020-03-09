Fitness Model Janna Breslin Looks Smoking Hot In A Black Dress

American fitness model Janna Breslin went online on Sunday, March 8, and shared a set of gorgeous pics with her 700,000-plus Instagram followers.

In the snaps, the hottie looked nothing short of gorgeous as she rocked a tight black dress that not only showcased her perfect figure but it also allowed her to show off her long, sexy legs. The stunner completed her attire with a pair of black high-heeled sandals that gave her legs an even more elongated look.

Staying true to her signature style, the fitness queen opted for minimal makeup to prove that she’s a natural beauty. The application featured a beige foundation, a tinge of nude blusher, nude eyeshadow, mauve lipstick, heavily-lined eyes and a thick coat of mascara. She finished off her makeup application with defined eyebrows.

The stunner wore her highlighted tresses in a high ponytail and allowed them to cascade over her right shoulder to pull off a very sexy look. In terms of accessories, she opted for gold hoop earrings to ramp up the glamour.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured at St. Requis Deer Valley, which is a luxurious hotel in Utah, United States.

To the delight of her fans, Janna posted not one, not two, but three snaps from the photoshoot and struck a different pose in each one of them. In the caption, the model informed her fans that the pictures were captured on Saturday, March 7, and revealed that she decided to go with a cocktail dress, makeup, and high heels while it was snowing. She then asked her fans what do they think about the look because it was quite different from her usual bikinis and gym attire.

Within seven hours of going live, the pictures racked up more than 20,000 likes and above 640 comments in which fans and followers not only praised the stunner for her hot figure but they also appreciated her for her sense of style.

“You look extremely beautiful and sexy!!!” one of her fans commented on the pic.

“Stunning Janna! Btw, where did you get that dress from? I love it,” another user wrote.

“You are always looking like a goddess and a dollface no matter what type of attire you’re in. Happy International Women’s Day to you, beautiful babe,” a third follower chimed in.

“Give my regards to whatever ancient Greek sculptor carved your legs out of stone,” a fouth admirer remarked on the model’s toned legs.

Apart from her fans and followers, many IG models and influencers also liked the picture, including Kianna Little and Nikki Leonard.