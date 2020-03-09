Australian Model Tina Louise Lifts Her Shirt To Flash Major Skin, Wishes Fans A Happy Women’s Day

Australian model Tina Louise, who became famous after appearing on the covers of famous magazines such as FHM, Maxim, and Zoo Weekly, recently took to her page and treated her 2.3 million fans to a highly-NSFW picture.

In the snap, which was uploaded on Sunday, March 8, the model could be seen rocking skimpy black mesh underwear that she teamed with an olive green t-shirt. To spice things up, she lifted her shirt to expose her breasts. Although the model censored her nipples with the help of a photo-editing tool, she still exposed major skin.

She not only showed off her boobs, but she also put her taut stomach and sexy legs on full display to tease her fans. The snap can be viewed on Instagram.

In terms of her makeup, she opted for a nude pink lipstick and a thick coat of mascara. The rest of her face could not be clearly seen as she covered it with her hair. In terms of accessories, Tina opted for multiple hoops in her ears to pull off a very chic look.

For the snap, she stood next to a doorframe in a nondescript room. She placed one of her hands on the doorframe while using her other hand to lift her shirt. The model seductively parted her lips and closed her eyes to strike a pose.

In the caption, she wished her fans a happy International Women’s Day and added several hashtags to show that she supports women’s empowerment.

Within seven hours of going live, and as of the writing of this piece, the snap has garnered more than 26,000 likes and above 220 comments in which fans and followers praised the model’s hot figure. While most of her fans praised her beauty and congratulated her, others only focused on the sheer display of skin and used explicit terms to convey their feelings.

“Congrats, you are such a beautiful woman!” one of her fans commented on the picture.

“This picture is flawless! I love you so much,” another user chimed in.

“My dear, all of your pics are wow, wow, wow, and wow!” a third follower wrote.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer remarked on the model’s hot body and appreciated her for promoting women’s empowerment.

“You have an amazing body. Happy Women’s Day to you, beautiful. Keep inspiring and empowering other girls by owning your sensuality,” they wrote.

Other fans used words and phrases like “so gorgeous,” “the best on IG,” and “too hot,” to praise the hottie.

Apart from her fans and followers, many models also liked and commented on the snap to show appreciation and support. These include Nina Serebrova and Vicky Aisha.