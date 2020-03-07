Blond Bombshell Khloe Terae Poses In The Jungle In Colorful, Tiny Bikini On Instagram

Khloe Terae took to the jungle in her latest, hot new Instagram post from Tulum, Mexico over the weekend. In a series of photos on her feed, the Canadian Playboy model rocked a colorful, floral-patterned bikini that left very little to the imagination as she posed in a jungle treehouse.

The photos showed Khloe standing on a wooden deck covered in tree branches and bamboo railings. In the background, an indoor area could be seen, as well as a cluster of beautiful, green trees. It appeared to be a beautifully sunny day as the rays shined down on Khloe through the thin, wooden roof. The scenery was certainly stunning, but fans were likely focused on how great Khloe looked in her swimwear.

Khloe’s bikini look included a triangle-shaped top in yellow, green, orange, and red with ties around her neck and between her breasts. The minuscule top just barely seemed to fit over her busty chest, as her ample cleavage spilled out at the center and on the sides.

Khloe’s toned abs were on full display beneath the top, which she paired with a matching, even tinier thong. The front of the thong sat low on Khloe’s waist to further show off her flat tummy, while the sides tied up high above her hips and drew attention to her hourglass figure. The model’s round booty and long, lean legs were also fully exposed.

Khloe accessorized her swimwear with small stud earrings, a silver watch, and a silver bracelet. She also wore a full face of makeup, which included expertly contoured cheekbones, bright highlighter, and a pale pink lip gloss. Her long, blond hair fell down her shoulders in stunning waves.

The first photo showed Khloe turned around so fans could get a full view of her pert derriere. The model’s sideboob was also on display. In the second shot, Khloe pointed her toes to elongate her pins as she leaned against the railing. Khloe tugged at the front of her top in other photos to reveal even more cleavage.

Khloe’s post garnered more than 7,000 likes and nearly 200 comments in three hours, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“My queen of the wild,” one fan said.

“Gorgeous as always,” another user added.

“What an amazing view,” a third follower wrote.

This wasn’t the only breathtaking update from Khloe’s trip to Mexico. In a post earlier this week, she rocked a bright yellow one-piece on the beach, which her fans loved.