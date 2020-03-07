Peruvian Bombshell Paula Manzanal Flaunts Bikini Body In Sexy Cut-Out Swimsuit

Former Miss Peru Paula Manzanal seems to be gearing up for warmer temperatures. On Saturday, the beauty took to Instagram to show off her bikini body in a sexy cut-out swimsuit.

Paula’s bathing suit was a bright blue color that popped against her skin tone. The skimpy number had a large cut-out section in the front that went around to the back, making it look more like a bikini than a one-piece. The cutout showed most of her taut abs, and to add even more sex appeal, the bathing suit was strapless. The legs were high-cut and the back was cheeky, allowing her to flaunt her booty.

The model’s update was a collection of two snapshots that showed her standing outside. She appeared to be in front of a storefront, and the post was tagged in Miami, Florida.

The first picture captured Paula from the front. She tilted her head and gave the camera a sultry look as she playfully tugged on the sides of the suit. She posed with one leg in front of the other, flaunting her toned thighs. Her hourglass shape was also prominent.

The second image captured Paula from the side. She wore a smile as she glanced at something off to the side. The photo’s angle made it look as though she was in a bikini. A bit of underboob peeked out from the top portion of the suit. Her slender midsection was on display as well as the curve of her hip.

Paula’s hair fell down around her shoulders in waves. Her eyes were framed with sculpted brows, bronze eyeshadow and thick lashes. Her cheeks were contoured, and she wore a rose shade on her lips. She accessorized the look with a pendant necklace and a navel piercing.

In the caption, the beauty revealed that her bathing suit came from retailer Hot Miami Styles.

Most of Paula’s fans enjoyed seeing her in the colorful swimwear, and several of them pointed out blue was her color.

“That blue looks amazing on you!” one admirer told her.

“Looking stunning in that blue,” a second follower commented.

“Absolutely gorgeous as always,” wrote a third Instagram user.

“Wow you’re simply perfect,” a fourth fan said.

